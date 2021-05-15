New iPad, new iPhone, new MacBook: Apple leaks are back

With all the excitement over Apple's latest launch event a few weeks back, all eyes were on actual products (such as the new iMac and iPad Pro) rather than leaks. Well, fear not – if this week is anything to go by, the rumour mill is very much operational again. Order is restored. Nature is healing. Apple leaks are back.

First, we heard tell that the tablet we've been waiting for could finally be on its way. Yes, I am of course talking about the poor old iPad mini, which is languished sans update since 2019 (and that 'refresh' looked just like the 2015 model). Well, an iPro Pro-ified iPad mini might be on the way, and we can't wait.

And if you like that beautiful new iMac design (I'm a fan, in case you can't tell), then you're going to like the new MacBook Air – if colourful new leaks are to be believed. It seems Apple has decided to taste the rainbow once again.

Less exciting is the latest leak regarding the iPhone 13. Want a better camera and a smaller notch? Then you'll have to make do with a (very slightly) chonky phone. Take it up with Apple, I don't make the rules.

Want some non-Apple news? Oh, go on, then. Have a funny McDonald's ad. Have a Tesla theme park. Have a real-life, lawn mower-based Mario Kart experience. Have a look at our News page, where you'll find everything in one place.

Daniel Piper

News Editor

Some more stories you might have missed: