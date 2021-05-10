Love Apple's 2021 iMac design? Wait till you see the new MacBook Air

It's no secret that we're big fans of Apple's new 2021 iMac redesign. The seven colourful hues mark a radical departure from years of dull, silvery-grey – and also serve as a delightful homage to brighter designs from Apple's past. We'd love to see the new design language hit other product lines – and it seems exactly that might happen soon.

According to new leaks, the MacBook range could be next in line for a colourful refresh. And if it looks anything like these new renders by 3D artist Parker Ortolani, we'll be first in line. (In the market for new gear? Check out our best Apple deals).

New renders of the rumoured colourful MacBooks (Image credit: Parker Ortolani)

The leak itself originated from Jon Prosser, who claimed in a YouTube video (below) that the same source who accurately leaked that the 2021 iMac would come in several colours has now claimed that Apple plans to introduce more "colours for average consumers".

Based on the "average consumers" comment, Prosser assumes that it's the cheaper MacBook Air that's in line for the new hues. But there is, of course, the possibility that Apple is planning a new MacBook entirely – perhaps rumours of a return for the 12-inch MacBook could soon become a reality?

Borrowing design cues from the new iMac, including the same pastel shades and white bezels, Parker Ortolani has imagined the new MacBook Air in a series of concept images for 9to5Mac. We're big fans of the design, and would be delighted to see Apple continue to embrace colour as it has with the new iMac and the iPad Air 4.

Is this what a green MacBook Air might look like? (Image credit: Parker Ortolani)

And if these new laptops pack the rumoured M2 chip, they could be super impressive inside and out. Indeed, the M1 chip has already wowed users and critics alike with its super-fast performance and efficiency. If you haven't got your hands on one yet, check out these awesome M1 MacBook deals.

