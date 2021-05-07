The best Mac mini deals: Save big on the small powerhouse

We've pulled together all the very best Mac mini deals in this article, as some attention in 2020 has meant Apple's smallest Mac still has massive appeal, long after it's initial January 2005 release date.

The Mac mini is a product aimed at users with specific needs. First of all, you need to buy a monitor separately, so unlike the best iMac deals, you're just getting the computing power here. No expensive Retina display included. But that also means you get some serious power and speed for a cracking price, whether that's retail straight from Apple, or a deal price from on retailers. And of course, it takes up very little space, and can easily come with you on the move.

All of this means that if you don't have the wallet for a brand new all-in-one computer, and you've either made the most of our list of the best 4K monitors, or you're working with an existing monitor, the Mac mini is a great affordable choice for a home computer. And don't let its 19.7 x 19.7 x 3.6 cm dimensions fool you – this is a powerful little computer in an iconic design package. So, here are the best Mac mini deals right now...

The best Mac mini deals right now

(Image credit: Apple)

This is, by far, the best Mac to get if you're on a budget but still need a powerful reliable computer. Apple's M1 chip seems to be changing the game a bit, and while the classic Mac mini design has remained here, the M1 chip makes this petite desktop a mighty mini indeed.

Of course, you'll already have a good monitor if you're thinking of buying a Mac mini, and hopefully one that will make the most of the 2020 M1 insides. With three times faster CPU performance and six times faster graphical performance compared to the previous model (see below), you'll be able to play AAA games, zip through detailed video editing software at 8K, and run iOS apps as you wish.

It retails at $699/£699, but we're already seeing reductions – rare for an Apple product that only came out in 2020. But even at asking price, that's a fantastic amount of cutting edge tech for you buck. Of course, if you're not too fussed about the tech, and want a Mac mini for an even better price, you can always try the Intel Mac mini...

(Image credit: Future)

We wait for meaningful updates for the Mac mini for ages, then two come along at once! The classic Intel Mac mini model also got a refresh in 2020, with the main difference being Apple gave this iteration more options for extended storage and RAM.

It's worth mentioning that other elements – from the design to the processor – are similar if not the same to previous iterations. Which were great, just not cutting-edge-M1-great. Yet the majority of people getting a Mac mini are after a handy PC for remote working that won't take much space, and can be easily moved location with you with no fuss. So this model is still definitely relevant.

However, with the base M1 Mac mini model breathing down its neck at $699/£699 or less, you'll definitely want to find a great Mac mini deal to justify not going for the Apple-chipped version. Consider pre-2020 models, which may reduce the price considerably. Also consider that a lot of the deals that you see below are high because the configurations are jacked up. There's definitely still a great Mac mini deal to be found on this model that will suit your needs.

