Get the lowest Mac mini M2 prices (plus M2 Pro) in July 2023

The Mac mini (M2, 2023) is, in my opinion, the best Apple PC that you can currently buy right now. That's quite a statement, but whether you're a student looking for a capable PC at a great price, or you're a professional creative looking for sublime speed and power (also at a great price), the Mac mini M2, and the Mac mini M2 Pro have you covered, and then some.

I'll admit, I'm a late convert to the Mac mini appreciation party. But since getting one, I've realised that when it comes to bang for buck, this little computer is the best PC Apple currently sells. And I'm expecting some decent Mac mini M2 deals this Prime Day. I've already seen the asking price of the entry spec model go from $599 to $529, so who know's what we'll see come Prime Day next week. (And remember, if you're a student you can benefit from Apple student discounts, basically bringing the price down to $499, plus getting a $100 gift voucher. Not bad at all!)

For even more detail on what you get when you buy the Mac mini M2 Pro, read our review. Or if you want the older Mac mini M1 at a lowered price, we've got you covered there too. For all other Prime Day Apple deals, head over to our live hub.

The best Mac mini M2 price today

01. Mac mini (M2, 2023) Currently the best value PC Apple make. CPU: M2 8-core | Graphics : M2 10-core | RAM: 8GB, 16GB or 24GB | SSD: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB | Ports: 2 x Thunderbolt 4; 2 x USB-A; HDMI, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack £599 at Amazon £599.97 at Laptops Direct £649 at John Lewis The best value Mac mini M2 chip is lightning Looks beautiful Nothing at this price

I really like this computer, and have been using it for a few months now. As I already had a monitor, keyboard and mouse, the entry spec level of $599 was exceptionally good value for money. And the good news is that I've already seen the price dip to $499 over at Amazon, so I expect some tasty Prime Day deals on this model next week.

This is an ideal buy if you want a super capable PC for the majority of tasks. You can do more demanding work, such as photo editing, on this, but really you'll be wanting the 16GB RAM spec for that, which brings the price up to $799. Happy with the 8GB RAM but want more (512GB) storage? That'll also bring up the price to $799. Once you start adding more specs, the price balloons, so you may also want to consider...

02. Mac mini (M2 Pro, 2023) The best small PC for creative professionals. CPU: M2 Pro,10-core or 12-core | GPU: M2 Pro 16-core or 19-core | RAM: 16GB or 32GB | SSD: 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB or 8TB | Ports: 4 x Thunderbolt 4; 2 x USB-A; HDMI, Ethernet, 3.5mm headphone jack £1,312 at Amazon £1,312 at AO.com £1,399 at very.co.uk Still excellent value M2 Pro slays benchmarks Petite and stylish Overkill for non-pro users

The Mac mini M2 Pro's entry level price is $1,299, but you can bulk up the specs to make that north of $4,000 if you so wish! Of course, at these price points, only the most power-hungry professional digital creative need apply, and if you're not going to need the graphic muscle that up to 19-core GPU brings, head up the page and check out the M2 Mac mini.

For video editors, photo editors, and other digital pros, this is a seriously good computer option, though, of course, you'll need to get your own monitor, keyboard and mouse, as none are included. Of course, simple maths will tell you that you're still getting a bargain. The MacBook Pro that carries an M2 Pro chip retails at $1,999. Now, that's exactly the same computer as this, but with monitor and keyboard – and it's $700 dollars more! Chances are that if you're a pro, you'll already have a set up that the mini can slip into. If not, you can get a decent monitor, keyboard and mouse for under the $700 you'll be saving with the Mac mini M2 Pro. Get a deal under the retail price, and you're laughing!