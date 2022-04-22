The best Apple Studio Display prices in April 2022

Finding the best Apple Studio Display price around is as easy as opening this page, scrolling down a bit and choosing the lowest price on show. But of course, the prices may not be quite as low as you'd like, as the Apple Studio Display was only released, alongside the Mac Studio, in March 2022. We have no doubt that solid Apple Studio Display deals will come, but for now, a touch lower than the retail price is probably the best that you should expect.

The Apple Studio Display is the new 27-inch, 5K Retina screen that's designed to be the perfect partner to the Mac Studio (see the best Mac Studio deals, too). We detail all the specs below, but suffice to say that we're incredibly impressed by the spec list, and we thought the display was a solid offering from Apple when we got our hands on it for our Apple Studio Display review.

But what of the best Apple Studio Display price? Well, right now, the brand new display is retailing at a cool $1,599/£1,499, direct from Apple, and that's what we've seen since the March release. In fact, with a little stock shortage recently, we've even seen the price pop up by a couple hundred dollars over at Amazon, so we strongly advise you not to pay any more than the retail price!

(Image credit: Apple)

The new Apple Studio Display is a beautiful 27-inch 5K Retina monitor that comes with an in-built 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage. It sits below the previous Apple Pro Display XDR (in price and specs – that cost $4,999 / £4,700!), but unlike the previous Apple monitor, the Apple Studio Display comes with an adjustable monitor stand. A great (and some would say expected) addition to the new Apple monitor.

First, you can get the tilt-adjustable stand (30 degrees of tilt) for $1,599/£1,499, or the tilt- and height-adjustable stand (adding 105mm height movement) for $1,999/£1,899. There's also the option of getting the VESA mount adapter version for $1,599/£1,499.

There are two anti-reflective glass options as well - the standard glass and the Nano-texture glass, the latter minimising glare and adding $300/£250 to the asking price.

