The lowest Sony A90J prices in July 2022

Make no mistake, if you're looking for rock bottom Sony A90J prices here, you may be disappointed. Yes, there are some decent Sony A90J deals to be found, but as this is one of Sony's newest, finest OLED TVs that it's ever created, you will still need to spend a bit of money for this elite TV.

The truth is, you get what you pay for with the Sony A90J – or to give it its full name, the Sony XR-55A90J (for the 55-inch version). That's because Sony has delivered big on this model, offering exquisite picture quality and a remarkable sound, achieved by using the surface of the A90J's screen as the speaker (with two bass drivers). It's basically as good as a 4K TV gets today. But what's a good Sony A90J price?

Sony A90J deals cannot be considered as such, unless the Sony A90J price dips under the following retail prices: $2,799/£2,699 for the 55-inch model; $3,799/£3,499 for the 65-inch model; and $7,999/£6,999 for the 83-inch model. Luckily, the Sony A90J came out last year, and so there's been enough time for the price to have dropped a bit.

Currently we're seeing some decent discounts. For the 55-inch model of the Sony A90J, we've seen the price drop as low as $2,100/£2,200, for example.

The best Sony A90J prices available now

The Sony A90J prices that you'll see here should be below the 2021 retail price for them to be good Sony A90J deals. Luckily, the TV has been out for a while now, and we're seeing really decent discounts on the brilliant Sony A90J.

While the 55-inch model retailed at $2,799/£2,699, we're seeing prices dip as low as the $2,000/£2,000 mark fairly often.

The 65-inch model retailed at $3,799/£3,499 when it went on sale in 2021, but now we regularly see it go down as low as $2,700/£2,500 – that's a cool grand lower!

All and all, there are plenty of great Sony A90J prices to be taken advantage of right now, and we can only imagine that this will be the case come November, and 2022's Black Friday.

