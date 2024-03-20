Our favourite budget monitor for creatives just plummeted to $200

Although creatives might prefer an all-singing, all-dancing 4K monitor to work on, the reality is not everyone has that kind of cash to splash. So I'm delighted that the Asus ProArt monitor is currently price-slashed from $299 to just $200 at Walmart – that's a third off.

This monitor is our budget pick for both our best USB-C monitor and our best monitor for MacBook Pro guides. It may not have 4K resolution but we feel the resolution and colour accuracy is ace for the price. The display is sharp and clear, too. See the full list of specs below.

We love the whole ProArt range, though (we have them dotted across our best monitor guides). If you want something flashier, Walmart has some great deals on higher-specced models as well.

ASUS ProArt Display PA278QV 27" WQHD

Was: $299

Now: $200 at Walmart

Save $99



Overview: The cheapest of the ProArt range, this monitor doesn't have the bells and whistles of its bigger siblings. But it is well worth it as a budget pick as it performs remarkably well for its price point – and this record-breaking deal makes it even better. Key features: USB-C ports: 1 | USB power delivery: 65W | Screen size: 27in | Aspect ratio: 16:9 | Resolution: 2560 x 1440 | Brightness: 350 cd/m2 | Response time: 5ms | Viewing angle: 178 | Contrast ratio: 1000:1 |Colour support : 100% sRGB | Weight: 8.7kg with stand Release date: May 2020 Price history: This is the lowest we've seen this monitor on sale for by about $25. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8429&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-PA278QV-DisplayPort-Anti-Glare-Adjustable%2Fdp%2FB088BC5HMM%2Fref%3Dsr_1_3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $239| <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6424478&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-proart-pa278qv-27-ips-wqhd-adaptive-sync-monitor-displayport-hdmi-usb-black%2F6424478.p%3FskuId%3D6424478&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $271.99

Not quite what you want? See the deals we've found below: