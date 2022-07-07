The best LG C1 deals in July 2022

Right now you can find some amazing LG C1 deals, thanks in part to the recent release of the newer LG C2 OLED TV. And while the C1 may have lost its top spot of the affordable LG OLED TVs, it is still a fantastic OLED TV to get at truly affordable prices.

What do you get with the LG C1? The LG C1 OLED TV actually shares many of the features that are present in the newer C2, such as AI processing that distinguishes between objects and their backgrounds; it sports HDMI 2.1 ports and a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. Perhaps most important of all, however, is that the LG C1 gives you truly brilliant image quality. In short, the TV market is a fast-paced space, but the LG C1 still shines brightly a year after its release.

What does a decent LG C1 price look like in 2022? Well we recently reported a record low LG C1 price on the 48-inch model, bringing the price down from $1,499.99 to $896.99. That's a 40% saving! We haven't seen that big a saving on the other sizes, but roughly we're seeing an average of 25% off the full range. That's a few hundred dollars/pounds!

The best LG C1 deals available now

So, you're thinking of getting one of 2021's very best OLED TVs? We don't blame you, as the features and most importantly image quality still stands up with the best OLED TVs of 2022. What you'll also be happy to know is that there are some really decent LG C1 deals to be had right now. Here's what we're seeing at the moment...

Right now, we're seeing the 55-inch model go on sale fairly frequently for around the $1,000 mark (down from $1,499). Want a bigger version? The 65-inch model has been spotted for as low as $1,600, down from $2,499. If you want to go into the world of truly massive, the 77-inch LG C1 has dropped from its $3,799 retail price to as low as $2,600, and the biggest of all the models, the 83-inch LG C1 OLED TV, has enjoyed a price drop from $5,999 to $4,000 – that's a saving of two grand!! Now is really a good time to snap up one of these LG C1 deals.

