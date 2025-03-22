If you're looking to get crafty this spring, then I've found some excellent deals on 3 of the best Cricut machines to help bring your creations to life. It's rare that we find Cricut deals this good outside of promotional sales like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, so this really is a rare treat.

The top deal I recommend out of the bunch will save you $140 on the Cricut Easy Press 2 machine, now only $99 over at Amazon which is amazing considering that this heat press device usually retails for $239. The Easy Press 2 is a great choice for beginners to Cricut who want to work with iron-on vinyl, and this machine can transfer a design onto fabric in just 60 seconds. (Psst - there's a UK deal on this machine too for only £99 over at Amazon).

I suspect that the launch of the new Cricut Maker 4 and Explore 4 series could have something to do with these generous price cuts on older Cricut products, but either way, I'm certainly not complaining. If these deals below aren't quite for you, take a look at our guide to the best Cricut alternatives for some more options.

The best Cricut deals today

Cricut EasyPress 2 Heat Press Machine: was $239 now $99 at Amazon Save: $140 Overview: The Cricut EasyPress 2 is a top choice for any crafters working with heat transfer materials, and is much more reliable than using a typical household iron, given that you have more control over pressure, temperature, and time (it can transfer materials in under 60 seconds). Release date: 2018 Price context: The Cricut EasyPress 2 usually costs $189.99 / £169.99 for the 9 x 9 inch model and $239.99 / £213.99 for the 12 x 10 inch model (the one above) – so this deal is fantastic and I wouldn't sleep on it. Price Check: $99 at Walmart | $99 at Michael's Review Consensus: When we reviewed the EasyPress 2, our reviewer found that it was super lightweigt and portable, and easy to use. "The speed at which this machine heats up is amazing, it gets to maximum temperature in less than three minutes. " Read our Cricut EasyPress 2 review ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

Cricut Hat Press: was $129 now $79 at Amazon Save: $50 Overview: The Cricut Hat Press has a very specific purpose, and I'm sure you can guess from the name what that is. A lot like the Cricut Easypress 2 above, this machine is used to press heat transfer materials onto hats, thanks to its curved shape. Release date: March 2022 Price history: This is best price we've seen on the Cricut Hat press to date! Price Check: $79.99 at Cricut | $79.99 at Michael's Review Consensus: We haven't officially reviewed this Cricut machine yet, but it has made our guide as one of thebest heat press machines on the market.

Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the Cricut products in your region and worldwide, using our clever deals widget updating 24/7.