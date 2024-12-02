The Cricut Joy is a portable digital crafting machine that's ideal for creating cards, labels and decals. And on Cyber Monday it's $99 at Amazon as part of a digital content library that includes 30 images in the Design Space app. That's a $50 or 34% saving.

I tried the Cricut Joy a couple of years ago and found it really easy to use. After I'd downloaded the app I chose a design and the Cricut Joy cut it out for me, ready for me to use it in my Christmas cards. The Cricut Joy is also a must-have if you want to use one of Cricut's other machines, like the Mug Press for example.

There are also offers available on Cricut Joy bundles as well as a range of other Cricut machines and accessories. Explore the Cyber Monday Cricut deals on Amazon or Cricut.com.

To learn more about why we rate the Cricut Joy, see our Cricut Joy review. And get inspired for crafting with these Cricut Christmas ideas.

Looking for a slightly different machine or deal? Check out our automatic deals checker below.