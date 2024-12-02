This Cricut Joy bundle with $50 off would make a fantastic Christmas present

News
By
published

This Cricut Joy bundle is one of our favourite Cyber Monday offers.

Cyber Monday massive deal text next to image of Cricut Joy crafting machine
(Image credit: Cricut/Future)

The Cricut Joy is a portable digital crafting machine that's ideal for creating cards, labels and decals. And on Cyber Monday it's $99 at Amazon as part of a digital content library that includes 30 images in the Design Space app. That's a $50 or 34% saving.

I tried the Cricut Joy a couple of years ago and found it really easy to use. After I'd downloaded the app I chose a design and the Cricut Joy cut it out for me, ready for me to use it in my Christmas cards. The Cricut Joy is also a must-have if you want to use one of Cricut's other machines, like the Mug Press for example.

Cricut Joy + Digital Content Bundle
Cricut Joy + Digital Content Bundle: was US$149 now US$99 at Amazon

Save $50: This Cricut Machine bundle gets you a Cricut Joy plus a digital library of 30 images, which will be handy to get you started in Design Space.

Price check: Cricut - $99 (machine only)

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1