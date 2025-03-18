Best Buy is currently hosting a major Tech Fest Sale live from now until Sunday (March 23rd), and this is the perfect opportunity to treat yourself to a new gadget this Spring. While Best Buy is slashing prices on everything from TVs to home appliances, I've been scouring specifically for worthy camera phone deals for creatives, and I haven't been left disappointed.

The standout deal I recommend is $700 off the Motorola Razr flip phone, which is now only $299.99 at Best Buy with a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 1 Month Membership included (this is an excellent phone for gaming). Other standouts include $400 off a Google Pixel 9 Pro, and $50 off selected iPhone models too.

Some of the best camera phones on the market are infused with AI tools and fancy displays making them super appealing to content creators, but did you know that there are also some incredible budget camera phone options out there for creatives too? Not all budget smartphones are low-performing (we've tested plenty of them), but I also suggest taking a look at my recent Camera Phone Shootout series if you're after a smartphone with a powerful camera unit.

Best Buy Tech Fest sale: Top smartphone deals

Top Deal Motorola razr+ 2023, 256GB: was $999.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy Save: $700 (locked to carrier)

Save: $600 (Unlocked) Flip phones were all the rave two years ago, and the Motorola razr+ is one of the sleekest that you'll find. I can't quite believe that Best Buy is cutting $700 off the price tag, making this phone an absolute steal for any gamers and content creators out there. See our roundup of the best flip phones for more options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB : was $1,299.99 now $949.99 at Best Buy Save: $350 (locked to carrier)

Save: $250 (Unlocked) The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is my current camera phone, and in my opinion, one of the best AI camera phones available right now (though it has been replaced by the Samsung S25 Ultra). I love the 200MP main camera, the nightography capabilities, and the super handy AI features like note assist and Circle to Search using the S pen (which is always handy). See our S24 Ultra review for specs and details.

Google Pixel 9 Pro : at Best Buy Save: $400 (locked to carrier)

Save $300 (unlocked) The Google Pixel 9 Pro is the latest flagship from the tech giant, and it has a stellar triple-camera array too with next-level AI and Google Gemini integration. See our Pixel 9 Pro review for specs and details.

Apple iPhone 15 128GB: was $729.99 now $679.99 at Best Buy Save $50 on the 128GB and 256GB models (unlocked): The best iPhone deals often require a trade-in, but for this deal, Best Buy is knocking off $50 with seemingly no strings attached. This is a pretty rare and generous deal, considering that we don't often see iPhone discounts outside of seasonal sales events like Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday. TIP: Be sure to check Apple's student discount offers first before committing to this deal, as you could potentially save more.

