LG C2 TV (2022): One of the best OLED TVs available

The LG C2 TV is 2022's update on the already amazing C1, and it is simply one of the best OLED TVs around. It provides all that you want from a luxury set, with superb brightness, gorgeous colours, and a minimal design that just looks beautiful. Yes, the C1 is a lot cheaper, but if you want the best of the best, as big as possible, you'll struggle to top the LG C2.

The LG C2 comes from a manufacturer that has been making industry-leading TVs since the '60s, and has more recently made its name as an innovator in OLED TVs, pushing the minimal design and picture quality that's expected from the modern TV set. LG's C2 OLED TV is an accumulation of years of bringing cutting-edge specs and minimal design, but it will cost you (even with the discounts that we often report on in our feature on the best LG C2 prices).

So, where does it sit amongst the cheaper C1, and the higher specs of the G1 and G2? We dive into it all in this review, as well as how the LG C2 handled some online gaming, my constant use of YouTube, and film night.

LG C2 specs Sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83in

Panel: OLED

Resolution: 4K

Operating system: webOS 22

Connectivity: 4x HDMI 2.1, 3 x USB, eARC, Optical out, LAN

LG C2 review: Picture

(Image credit: Future)

The picture of the LG C2 TV is, obviously, the most important part of it, and we can report that it's also one of the TV's highlights. When I got the 77-inch set that I was reviewing out of its box, and set it up on my TV table (a task that was easy thanks to how light the C2 is), I headed straight to some 4K video over at YouTube to test it out. Whether it was highly detailed slow-mo footage of colourful paints mixing together on a black background, or the floating footage of the world's most beautiful landscape, the picture was like nothing I'd ever seen.

But the average user won't exclusively use their TV for 4K footage, so I also spent plenty of time watching an array of different resolutions. Throughout, the colour saturation was rich and the contrast was excellent. I usually have a 2019 Sony Bravia as my main TV, and though it would be unfair to compare that old war horse to a 2022 model OLED, it does allow me to see the leaps in the colours, contrast, brightness and detail on the LG C2. This is thanks to LG's OLED Evo technology, which basically makes everything more bright and the colours more saturated.

It's probably also thanks to the C2's new processor, the Alpha A9 Gen 5. This offers object enhancement and tone mapping – a process where all the tones of the source material are tweaked based on the image's contrast ratios... it's basically the TV deciding what looks the best at any given time, regardless of whether you're watching a 4K film or some lower res footage.

LG C2 review: Pricing

Even though the LG C2 is this year's model (as long as you're reading this in 2022, that is), we've already seen sizeable reductions on the retail prices of the C series. Here are the retail prices on all the sizes...

42-inch: $1,399/£1,399

48-inch: $1,499/£1,399

55-inch: $1,799/£1,898

65-inch: $2,499/£2,699

77-inch: $3,499/£3,699

83-inch: $5,499/£5,499

Now, we've reported on the 55-inch model of the LG C2 to go as low as $1,299 over Black Friday, and it even looks to be the new standard price of the model over at LG (opens in new tab)at the moment (though we have no idea if that's for good, or fleeting).

And for context, if you were looking at the C1 as a more affordable alternative to the C2, we've seen the 55-inch model of that go for as little as $896. Now, we're not saying they're the same TV – the C2 is clearly the better set – but it still only boasts a few updates to an already brilliant C1. It totally depends on what you want, and how much you're willing to pay for it.

LG C2 review: Design and connectivity

(Image credit: Future)

Two things jumped out at me as soon as I opened the box. First was the sleek, thin design of the C2, and then the lightness (and I'm factoring in that I reviewed the 77-inch model). If I had a little larger arm span, I could have easily taken the TV out of the box and set it up by myself. There's minimal connection of the TV to the base, and then you're all set.

Sat tall and proud in my living room, when the C2 isn't switched on, it's notably thin – thin enough to be wall-mounted without it coming far off the wall. Although the 77-inch beast was really not the right size for a modest dwelling, it still looked slim and sleek, with tiny bezels.

With connectivity options that include four HDMI 2.1 inputs, three USBs, eARC, Optical out, and LAN, it's also a really well-connected TV.

LG C2 review: Should I buy one?

The answer has become a lot simpler in recent months. The short answer is if you want one of the best OLED TVs out there, then yes, especially because we're now seeing considerable price drops on pretty much all sizes of the LG C2. If investing in a beautifully bright, colour-rich OLED TV that can connect to a range of devices, and handle next-gen gaming to boot, is important to you, the LG C2 is a great choice.

However, for those of you who want nearly as good as the C2, but would like even more or a bargain, I can also recommend looking into splashing out on the C1. Either way, the LG C series is a beautiful, cutting-edge OLED option that will satisfy all users.

