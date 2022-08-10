The lowest LG C2 price in August 2022

WE're seeing some decently low LG C2 prices around at the moment, and that's worthy of note for a few reasons. Firstly, it's an exceptional OLED smart TV that's received plenty of five star reviews. Secondly, it's the most recent of the C series to be released, so we're actually surprised to be seeing great LG C2 deals, like this one from the LG site, cutting the price down of the 55-inch model from $1,799.99 to $1,599.99 (opens in new tab).

Now, there are of course six different sizes to chose from in the C2 range – from the smallest 42-inch to the largest 83-inch TV. And all of those size options will get you a stunning 4K Ultra Hd display (3,840 x 2,160), with wide viewing angles, perfect blacks, 100% colour fidelity and 'billion rich colours'. All very lush and beautiful!

But what's a good LG C2 price at the moment? Well, we're seeing a couple hundred dollars off the retail price, even though the LG was released early in 2022. Of course, we expect to see some decent deals when Black Friday comes around this November, but at LG C2 prices like the ones below, it's still worth checking out the deals now.

The lowest LG C2 price you'll find anywhere

(Image credit: LG)

LG C2 OLED TV The latest offering from LG's affordable range. Sizes: 42, 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches | Resolution : 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | Smart TV: webOS | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Screen type: OLED | HDR: HDR, HLG, Dolby Vision £1,469 (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) £1,499 (opens in new tab) at Currys (opens in new tab) £1,499 (opens in new tab) at very.co.uk (opens in new tab) Gorgeous 4K picture The webOS is fun Four HDMI 2.1 ports No HDR10+ support

We've recently looked at the best LG C1 prices, but we weren't expecting to see as many decent LG C2 prices are we're seeing today. It only got release in March 2022, and usually there isn't much budging the retail price of top level OLED TVs like the LG C2 for at least a year. Not that we're complaining! We're seeing a steady supply of low LG C2 prices that are taking the price of the 55-inch model down by $200/£200 or so. Which we think is pretty great for the latest of the range!

