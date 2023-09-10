The best Samsung Q60B QLED TV prices in September 2023

Looking for the best Samsung Q60B prices? You've come to the right place. Smart TV's are becoming immensely popular, and this 2022 entry-level QLED offering from Samsung is one of the best (and most affordable) that money can buy.

We're seeing plenty of price drops on this product right now, with the 70-inch model at a clearance price of just $779.99 at Best Buy, down $420 from the original price of $1,199.99. If this display is too big for your living room, save some money and downsize to the smaller options which also have some amazing discounts.

Key selling points of this smart TV include a powerful 4K Quantum Processor, Dual LED backlights, Quantum Dot HDR technology, plus 100% Color Volume to ensure you're seeing everything at its best. If you're in the market for something a bit different, then take a look at our guides to the best frame TVs for bespoke elegance (which includes the famous Samsung Frame TV), as well as the best TV for PS5 for a big-screen gaming experience.

The best Samsung Q60B prices

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung Q60B 4K QLED TV A great entry-level QLED TV for those with a tighter budget. Display size : 43"/50"/55"/60"/65"/70"/75/85" | Resolution: 3,840 x 2,160 4K UHD | Processor: Quantum Processor Lite 4K | Audio : Dolby MS12 2ch | Sound output: 20W | Connectivity : Wi-Fi Direct / Bluetooth / Bixby / Google Assistant /Alexa | Weight: 64.2 lb (with stand) £42.06 at Amazon £549 at very.co.uk £2,499.99 at Box.co.uk Smart TV with Multiple Voice Assistants Quantum HDR 4K Upscaling Wall mount sold separately

Released in 2022, this smart TV is one of Samsung's top sellers, and boasts premium features such as Motion Xcelerator technology to minimize blur and improve motion clarity of high-speed action on screen, it also has Object Tracking, Sound Lite, and Q-Symphony for ultra-immersive audio. It has been built with a sleek AirSlim design, able to blend nicely into any space, and comes equipped with the Samsung Gaming Hub for easy-to-access features for gaming, streaming, and content.

As for the price, it has seemingly dropped drastically in the last year with clearance discounts and price cuts on Samsung's own website. This could be in line with the increasing popularity of Samsung Frame TV's, as well as the ongoing debate of QLED VS OLED, and which is the better TV (see our FAQs below for more details).

We're yet to review this TV for ourselves, but our sister site TechRadar gave it a 7/10 and praised the premium quality in a low-cost package. It found that Quantum Dots come at a compromise, though, and despite Samsung's efforts to create a cheap QLED TV, there are some flaws that emerge through testing. But still, it remains to be one of the best TVs for under $1,000/£1,000.

See our clever deals widget below to keep tabs on the best Samsung Q60B 4K QLED TV prices, and see our best Samsung Frame TV prices page for additional savings.

What does QLED mean? QLED stands for Quantum dot Light Emitting Diode. These TVs make use of Quantum Dot technology and the supposedly many benefits they have including enhanced luminance.

What's the difference between OLED, QLED, and QD-OLED? It's all about Quantum Dot technology and OLED technology. These two screen types have different strengths and weaknesses, with OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) screens, each individual pixel is essentially its own light source and can control both brightness and image creation through high-contrast imagery, which many consumers prefer over your standard LED TV's. There's of course much more behind the scenes of how OLED displays work, but we won't bore you with the science. QLED displays on the other hand, make use of an LED backlight, a layer of quantum dots, an LCD matrix, and a colour filter to create an image. These dots convert white light into coloured light, and are said to offer significantly improved colours and brightness levels over traditional LCD and OLED (up for debate). QD-OLED is a hybrid of both of these screen types. The process involves using separate red, green, and blue sub-pixels that are combined to create true white light. Our sister site, What Hi-Fi? has a fantastic in-depth explainer of how these screens work and the benefits of each, so be sure to give it a read and make sense of these confusing terms.