The best 2022 Apple TV 4K prices in November 2022

With a brand new Apple TV 4K released, finding the lowest Apple TV 4K prices is a little tricky at the moment. Sure, you'll find some decent price drops on last year's Apple TV 4K price (2021), but if you want the brand new 2022 model, with all the updates that come with it, you need to have realistic expectations.

That's not to say there won't be any discounts. Especially with the main retail event of the year Black Friday coming up, we expect to see a few good 2022 Apple TV 4K deals, and that's why we've put together this page, to pull them all in to one place, as they go live.

Right now, the 2022 Apple TV 4K price is $129/£149 for the Wi-Fi-only (opens in new tab), 64GB storage model, or $149/£169 for the Wi-Fi and Ethernet (opens in new tab) with 128GB storage model. And that's what we're seeing over at the Apple website, and other major retailers like Amazon. Seeing that the 2022 Apple TV 4K was only released on 4 November, that's really not surprising.

However, if you want a low Apple TV 4K price right now, the 2021 model is going for $99 over on Amazon (opens in new tab). That's the best price we've ever seen on it!

The best 2022 Apple TV 4K prices right now

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple TV 4K (2022) The best Apple TV to date. Connection: Wi-Fi 6 & HDMI only / Wi-Fi 6, HDMI and Ethernet | Storage: 64G/128GB | Audio: Dolby Atmos | Video: Dolby Vision, HDR10+ | Remote: USB-C, Siri Check Amazon (opens in new tab) A15 chip is seriously fast Great price HDR10+ include Fastest app load out there Nothing at this price

Finding the best 2022 Apple TV 4K price right now is easy – it's the retail price. And that's because it's only just been released. Of course we believe there will be discounts as soon as this month, what with Black Friday on the horizon, but we expect to only see around $10/£10 taken off. We believe, that will still be a great price to get what is the best Apple TV so far.

Whether you get the Wi-Fi only (64GB) or the Wi-Fi and Ethernet (128GB) model, you'll be getting beautiful 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+, amazing theatre-like Dolby Atmos sound, and super speed with Apple's A15 Bionic chip.

If you want to make a saving right now, have a think about the 2021 Apple TV 4K, as that model is already seeing some really decent discounts (scroll down for the best deals on that model)

The best 2021 Apple TV 4K prices right now

Released in April 2021, the next Apple TV 4K was an updated version of the 2017 streaming device offering an enhanced cinema-like picture powered by HDR10 and Dolby Vision. This really sets the device apart for streaming content from your favourite services such as Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Video.

The device comes with access to Apple TV Plus, Apple Music, and Apple Fitness Plus and you get the new Siri remote, which allows you to use your voice to open movies, browse viewing options and adjust the volume, and more. You also get AirPlay, which allows you to stream content from other Apple devices to your TV.

The starting price for Apple TV 4K was $179.99/£169 for the 32GB version (it's also available with 64GB). To date, we've only seen the occasional discount of up to $10 off at Amazon in the US, but it's certainly worth keeping a lookout for Apple TV 4K deals. Check the best current prices available below.

