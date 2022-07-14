The best LG G1 deals and prices in July 2022

There are some brilliant LG G1 deals around at the moment, so we've pulled in all the best in this page, as and when they go live. The LG G1 OLED TV is particularly special for two reasons – first, it's got LG's OLED Evo panel, which is brighter with punchier colours compared to other OLEDs. Second, the G1 is designed to be primarily a wall-mounted TV, that can sit flush against the wall, providing a constantly changing array of fine art when in gallery mode.

But what's a good LG G1 deal? With the release of the G2 this year, we've seen some decent discounts from online retailers, with this LG G1 deal from Amazon currently winning the prize, slicing the price of the 65-inch model from $2,999.99 to $1,796.99, saving you a whopping 40% (opens in new tab). That's actually a bit of an outlier, and we're seeing more like $100 off the retail price as more standard.

It's worth noting that the LG G1 OLED TV does not come with legs or a stand, as it's meant to be wall-mounted (it's LG's answer to Samsung The Frame TV deals). We also recommend a decent sound bar, as with all TVs, its sound isn't the most powerful.

If you want to check out LG's other fantastic OLED TV, we've put together all the best LG C1 prices, or you can check out the lowest Sony A80J prices, or the more recent Sony A90J prices.

The best LG G1 deals available now

(Image credit: LG)

The LG G1 was first released in 2021, and what with the more recent LG G2 currently out this year, and topping all the lists of the best LG TVs, the price of the LG G1 has had a decent reduction of late. Still, it's not exactly cheap, but right now we're seeing the 55-inch model of the LG G1 OLED TV go for around $1,300 - that's roughly $100 cheaper than its retail price. As you go larger in size, you'll find better price discounts.

But is the LG G1 worth it? In our opinion, absolutely! The LG G1 has been named LG's Evo OLED TV, which basically describes the TVs next gen panel that offers brighter, punchier viewing. When you add to that the fact that the G1 is designed to be mounted on the wall, flush, offering no shadow, basically doubling up as a fine art panel, this is a really impressive TV.

Read more: