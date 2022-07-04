This LG OLED TV’s price has plummeted from $1,499 to $796 in 4 July sale

The 4th July sale is well and truly here, and as far as we're concerned, we've found the best TV deal out there – this 48-inch LG OLED C1 Series, down from $1,499.99 to $796.99 (opens in new tab). Once you've headed over to the Amazon page, you can also see the savings to be had on the different sizes (but this is the best deal by far).

This is a seriously good TV, from one of the leading TV producers. LG has been creating industry-leading TVs for decades now, and the OLED C1 series was one of the best to be released in 2021. We particularly liked the colourful, bright and rich pictures that the C1 boasts, along with support for most types of HDR.

Is this the best 4 July TV deal so far?

LG C1 OLED TV: $1,499.99 $796.99 at Amazon

Save $703: This is a brilliant 4K TV at an all-time low price. It was one of the best TVs to be released last year, and we can only imagine that its release date is why it's dropped in price so drastically (that and the 4 July sales has moved into gear).



Some more 4 July sale TV deals

Sony Bravia 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV: $1,099.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $400: Just a tad cheaper, this is another fantastic deal on a 4K TB, this one 55in. This Sony Bravia display offers great 4K HDR picture quality with Full Array LED and XR Contrast Booster 5 and a flush-bezel design.

Toshiba 55-inch Class M550 LED 4K UHD Smart TV: $799.99 $399.99 at Amazon

Save $400: For a cheaper 4K option, this 55in Toshiba UHD TV is a fantastic proposition, now half price. There are similarly impressive discounts on the big 65in and 75in versions of the same TV.

Insignia 32-inch HD TV: $199.99 $149.99 at Best Buy

Save $50: Here's something a little smaller, and not 4K but still super sharp quality, and most importantly incredibly cheap. This 32-inch smart TV (Fire), is currently going for under $150. It's not going to blow you away, but Best Buy's Insignia makes some solid TVs.

