This epic outdoor TV could survive the apocalypse

Have you ever been outside soaking up the gorgeous summer sun and thought, I wish I was watching TV right now? Yeah, us neither, but that hasn't stopped one company from creating a television that can live outside and can tolerate even the harshest of weather.

Roku has announced its first outdoor television that can supposedly withstand a range of temperatures, weather and even damage. With 4K viewing and an anti-glare screen, we guess it's perfect for summer. If you're looking for a TV, and don't need it to battle against the elements, then make sure you check out our roundup of the best TVs.

Imagine movie nights around the outdoor TV (Image credit: Roku/Element Electronics)

Roku's 55" outdoor TV will set you back an eye-watering $1,299.99 – but hey, surely enjoying your favourite TV shows while catching a tan at the same time is priceless? According to the Element Electronics (opens in new tab), the TV can stand temperatures from -4°F/-20° up to 104°F/40°, which would mean, in the event of an environmental catastrophe, your outdoor TV would probably outlive you.

I know, I know, it's quite bleak to think that an all-weather TV would probably survive the end of the world and all that. However, the thought of a summer movie night with a few mojitos and the outdoor TV sounds like bliss, right? It's like you have your very own cinema in your backyard.

Unfortunately, Roku's TV has already sold out (I guess lots of people fancy the idea of late-night movies and mojitos in the garden). Don't fret though, we have plenty of amazing televisions over in our roundups of the best TVs for PS5. Or perhaps you'd rather treat yourself to Samsungs' Frame TV, in which case, make sure you check out the best Samsung Frame TV deals.

