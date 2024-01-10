Ooh, there's $1,600 off Samsung's The Frame TV – but it's selling out quickly

Samsung Frame TV (85-inch, 2022)

Was: $4,297.99

Now: $2,697.99

Save: $1,600

Overview: The Frame TV is our favourite of the art TVs on the market. There are discounts across the range but the biggest is on the biggest – the 85-inch version. If that's too overwhelming, you can also get $1,000 off the 75-inch, and $430 off the 50-inch. The 55-inch and 60-inch models have sold out.

Key features: This is arguably the most popular of the 'art TV'. A 4K TV that, when not acting as a TV, displays your favourite art in incredible high definition. You can get a subscription of all the world's finest art for $7 a month, or display your own collection (or both). The ultra thin bezels and changeable frames make it look like a high-end framed piece of art.

Price history: The 85-inch model retails at $4,297.99 so this is a great discount, in fact we don't remember lower. It's currently on sale at Walmart but for almost $300 more.

The 75-inch model retails at $2,997.99, though we've seen it dip way lower than that since it was released in April 2022. This current price of $1,997.99 is the lowest on the net right now, but a little way off that record-low on Prime Day ($1,634).

Price comparison (85-inch): Best Buy: $4,299.99 | Walmart: $2,995

Reviews: All the reviews that we've read have said that the 2022 model of the original 2021 Samsung Frame TV builds on the original in all the right ways. It's true that the sound won't be comparable to most sound bars out there, but this is very much more about the visuals.

