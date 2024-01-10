Ooh, there's $1,600 off Samsung's The Frame TV – but it's selling out quickly

Samsung's The Frame TV has hit some rock-bottom prices over the last year, and this set of discounts are up with the best of them. Woot has up to 37% off our favourite art TV, including a whopping $1,600 discounted from the equally as whopping 85-inch version. If that's too massive for you, there's also $1,000 reduced from the 75-inch, and $430 off the less overwhelming 50-inch.
There were similar offers on the 55- and 65-inch models but they've sold out now. Unsurprising given these art TVs are super-popular, providing 4K display for entertainment and, when you're not watching films or TV, your pick of digital art. It sits at the top of our best frame TV guide for a reason).
If you'd like to know more about the Samsung Frame TV, there's more info below. For other models If you'd see the best LG G1 prices out there (LG's Gallery TV range).
Samsung Frame TV (85-inch, 2022)
Was:
$4,297.99
Now: $2,697.99
Save: $1,600
Overview: The Frame TV is our favourite of the art TVs on the market. There are discounts across the range but the biggest is on the biggest – the 85-inch version. If that's too overwhelming, you can also get $1,000 off the 75-inch, and $430 off the 50-inch. The 55-inch and 60-inch models have sold out.
Key features: This is arguably the most popular of the 'art TV'. A 4K TV that, when not acting as a TV, displays your favourite art in incredible high definition. You can get a subscription of all the world's finest art for $7 a month, or display your own collection (or both). The ultra thin bezels and changeable frames make it look like a high-end framed piece of art.
Price history: The 85-inch model retails at $4,297.99 so this is a great discount, in fact we don't remember lower. It's currently on sale at Walmart but for almost $300 more.
The 75-inch model retails at $2,997.99, though we've seen it dip way lower than that since it was released in April 2022. This current price of $1,997.99 is the lowest on the net right now, but a little way off that record-low on Prime Day ($1,634).
Price comparison (85-inch): Best Buy: $4,299.99 | Walmart: $2,995
Reviews: All the reviews that we've read have said that the 2022 model of the original 2021 Samsung Frame TV builds on the original in all the right ways. It's true that the sound won't be comparable to most sound bars out there, but this is very much more about the visuals.
Don't want the 85-inch model? Here are a range of the best prices on various sizes of the Samsung Frame TV...