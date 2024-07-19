Quick! Get $300 off Samsung Frame TV plus free soundbar in next 2 days only

After Prime Day last week, it feels like Black Friday in July is slightly going under the radar. And that's a shame when you consider the ace deals that are coming up, like this limited time $300 off the 65-inch Frame TV from Samsung, which scores you a free sound bar worth $200!

It's a great deal on a great TV, which I'm finally going to review this month. This is the latest 2023 model, which comes with a matt screen finish that gives your favourite art a realistic finish. Walk into the room and this set will start showing your desired artwork. Then you can just switch to TV and watch all your favourite shows in glorious 4K resolution. It's a really cool bit of kit that's hugely popular with creatives.

You can check out all the Samsung Frame TV prices, on all the sizes, but as of the time of writing, this is the best deal I can find.

Samsung Frame TV (65-inch)Was: $1,999.99

Now: $1,699.99 at SamsungSAVE: $300 + get free $200-worth soundbar Overview: The Samsung Frame TV is for lovers of both TV and works of art. When you're not binging your favourite Netflix shows, the TV will transform your living space into an art gallery. You'll need a subscription to the Samsung Art Store for $5.99 / £3.99 a month if you want access to renowned artworks, or you can showcase your own photography and digital art should you choose. Key features: | Size: 65-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge-lit |Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. Release date: August 2023 Price history: This Fourth of July limited-time deal offers a great price on the frame TV, although we've seen it knocked down to about $999 previously for the 50-inch model so you might find a better deal on Prime Day (July 16-17). Price check: Amazon: $1,997.99 | Best Buy: $1,999.99 Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑

Don't want the 65-inch model? Here is a range of the best prices on the Samsung Frame TV in different sizes.