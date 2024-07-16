Forget Amazon, these Best Buy Frame TV deals knock Prime Day out of the park

It may come as a surprise to some that the best Amazon Prime Day TV deals aren't actually on Amazon. That's right. Most retailers host better deals or at the very least will price match Amazon during Prime Day events to compete for sales. This means that if you're looking for the best Samsung Frame TV deals then Amazon is the place to avoid.

There is one exception to this, as Amazon has the 55-inch Class QLED 4K model listed for a limited-time price of $997.99 down from $1,497.99. That's a $500 saving and $2 cheaper than what Samsung itself has the Frame TV discounted to on its website. Plus, there's that Prime exclusive free next-day delivery to consider which you won't get elsewhere.

But, as for every other Frame TV discount we've seen, you're better off heading directly to Samsung or shopping with Best Buy instead for the lowest price – or the even easier option is to check out the top deals we've rounded up for you below.

Samsung Frame TV (75-inch): Was $2,999.99 now $1,999.99 at Samsung

SAVE: $1,000 The Frame TV has been around for a while now, and is truly a masterpiece in itself. The matte display offers zero chance of reflections, and the frame bezel can be customised to your liking. We realise that $2K is still a lot to pay for a TV, but the Samsung Frame TV LS03C series is hugely popular thanks to its frame-like design and the ability to display high-res masterpieces in your home from galleries around the world. Price Check: $1999.99 at Best Buy

Samsung Frame TV (55-inch): Was $1,497.99 now $997.99 at Amazon

SAVE: $500 If you're looking for an art TV for under $1K then this is the best deal you'll find today. The Samsung Frame TV is our favourite art TV, and it allows you to showcase renowned masterpieces in your home when not watching Netflix. You'll need a subscription to the Samsung Art Store for $5.99 / £3.99 a month if you want access to world-class artworks, or you can display your own photography and digital art on the wall instead should you choose. Price Check: $999.99 at Samsung

Samsung Frame TV (85-inch): Was $4,299.99 now $2,599.99 at Samsung

SAVE: $1,700 We know that not many people are going to want an 85-inch TV in their home, but this is the biggest saving available right now on the price of a Samsung Frame TV. It would also be excellent for people with a large gallery space to display interactive artworks. Pstt – there's a deal on the newer QLED 4K LS03D model too, which has $500 off both the 75 and 85-inch displays. Price Check: $2,599.99 at Best Buy

If the Samsung Frame TV isn't for you, that's cool. But we suggest you take a look at some of Samsung's other TV options including The Serif (it has legs) and the Samsung Q60B QLED TV with Quantum Dot HDR technology.

Below you can find the best deals and lowest prices on an array of Samsung Frame TV models in your region and worldwide using our clever deals widget. It updates 24/7, so be sure to bookmark this page and keep checking back regularly.