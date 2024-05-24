Save a whopping $1,300 on the 85-inch Samsung Frame TV

Samsung has been super generous this week with its summer sale coinciding with Memorial Day weekend, and the deals just keep coming. Today, you can save $1,300 on a Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K Frame TV – now only $2,999.99 directly from Samsung.

We realise that $3K is still a lot to pay for a TV, but the Samsung Frame TV series is hugely popular thanks to its frame-like design and the ability to display high-res masterpieces in your home from galleries around the world. There's no better time to buy one of these art TVs than during the Discover Samsung Event – which coincidentally is happening right now.

If the Samsung Frame TV isn't for you, that's cool. But we suggest you take a look at some of Samsung's other TV options including The Serif (it has legs) and the Samsung Q60B QLED TV with Quantum Dot HDR technology.

Samsung Frame TV (85-inch): Was $4,299.99 now $2,999.99 at Samsung

SAVE: $1,300 The Frame TV has been around for a while now, and is truly a masterpiece in itself. The matte display offers zero chance of reflections, and the frame bezel can be customised to your liking. You'll need a subscription to the Samsung Art Store for $5.99 / £3.99 a month if you want access to renowned artworks, or you can showcase your own photography and digital art should you choose.

Don't want the 85-inch model? Here is a range of the best prices on the Samsung Frame TV in different sizes.