Save a whopping $1,300 on the 85-inch Samsung Frame TV

News
By
published

This Memorial Day deal is one to watch.

Samsung Frame TV deal
(Image credit: Samsung / Creative Bloq)

Samsung has been super generous this week with its summer sale coinciding with Memorial Day weekend, and the deals just keep coming. Today, you can save $1,300 on a Samsung 85-inch QLED 4K Frame TV – now only $2,999.99 directly from Samsung

We realise that $3K is still a lot to pay for a TV, but the Samsung Frame TV series is hugely popular thanks to its frame-like design and the ability to display high-res masterpieces in your home from galleries around the world. There's no better time to buy one of these art TVs than during the Discover Samsung Event – which coincidentally is happening right now. 

Samsung Frame TV (85-inch):$4,299.99SAVE:

Samsung Frame TV (85-inch): Was $4,299.99 now $2,999.99 at Samsung
SAVE: $1,300

The Frame TV has been around for a while now, and is truly a masterpiece in itself. The matte display offers zero chance of reflections, and the frame bezel can be customised to your liking. You'll need a subscription to the Samsung Art Store for $5.99 / £3.99 a month if you want access to renowned artworks, or you can showcase your own photography and digital art should you choose. 

Beth Nicholls
Beth Nicholls
Ecommerce Writer

Beth is Creative Bloq’s Ecommerce Writer. An avid music photographer and previous staff writer for Digital Camera World, Beth has a keen eye for content and knows just how to create it. Her background working as a tester for CeX has provided extensive knowledge surrounding the latest tech and gaming trends, and she studied Music Journalism too, so you'll probably find her at a gig. Basically, she's a total nerd with a Snorlax tattoo and a Master's degree in Photography, forever wishing she was Peter Parker. 

Related articles