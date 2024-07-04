Samsung's stunning 50-inch Frame TV is down $200 for 4th of July Sale

Our favourite art TV just got a big 4th July discount. You can get a 50-inch Samsung Frame TV for just $1,099.99 directly from Samsung right now, which is a $200 saving on the usual $1,299.99 price tag.

We see plenty of deals crop up regularly on the 50-inch model, and the best Samsung Frame TV prices tend to fluctuate throughout the year. However, the biggest Fourth of July deal right now is actually on the mammoth 85-inch Frame TV model, which is $1,500 off over at Best Buy bringing the price to $2,799.99.

We realise that $3K is a lot to pay for a TV, but what makes the Samsung Frame TV series hugely popular is the frame-like design paired with the matte display offering zero reflection. This means that when displaying renowned artworks, it will appear as though you have a genuine framed masterpiece rather than a boring flat-screen TV. Did you know that it's not just Samsung that makes art TVs? See our roundup of the best Frame TVs for other options from LG and Amazon.

Samsung Frame TV (50-inch, 2022)

Was: $1,299.99

Now: $1,099.99 from Samsung

Save: $200 Overview: The Samsung Frame TV is for lovers of both TV and works of art. When you're not binging your favourite Netflix shows, the TV will transform your living space into an art gallery. You'll need a subscription to the Samsung Art Store for $5.99 / £3.99 a month if you want access to renowned artworks, or you can showcase your own photography and digital art should you choose. Key features: | Size: 50-inches | Resolution: 4K (3,840 x 2,160) | LED panel type: QLED |Backlight type: Edge-lit |Refresh rate: 120Hz | HDMI Ports: 4 | Compatibility: Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, SmartThings. Release date: August 2022 Price history: This Fourth of July limited-time deal offers a great price on the frame TV, although we've seen it knocked down to about $999 previously for the 50-inch model so you might find a better deal on Prime Day (July 16-17). Price check: Amazon: $1,097.99 | Best Buy: $1,099.99 Review Consensus: Although there are OLED TVs that offer better contrast, colour and brightness, none of them have the unique aesthetic or catalogue that the Samsung Frame TV offers. We're so close to getting our hands on this TV for review, but for now, our sister sites have shared some contrasting opinions in their own reviews. See below. TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | T3: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ |Tom's Guide ⭑⭑⭑



Don't want the 50-inch model? Here is a range of the best prices on the Samsung Frame TV in different sizes.