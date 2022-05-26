The new Winnie the Pooh design will be haunting my dreams tonight

If you say "Winnie the Pooh", what comes to mind? Warm, fuzzy bedtime with quaint illustrations, or a fun-filled Disney adventure... right? Actually, you can now add violent slasher killer to that list, as Pooh is about to go rogue in a brand-new horror film entitled: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey.

Yup, the copyright is up on A.A Milne's classic tale, meaning pooh, Piglet and his friends are up for grabs. And the first idea of the starting blocks looks absolutely terrifying. I've become used to unexpected character design choices around here, but this takes the honey-covered biscuit.

Winnie the Pooh looking less cuddly than usual (Image credit: IMDB)

So far, all we know of the project is that Pooh and Piglet have metamorphosed into aggressively human-sized versions of their former selves, and they're coming to get you. The IMDB page (opens in new tab) for the project reads: "A horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Poo[h]", while the limited stills released so far depict a classic serial killer-esque vibe.

The ears, the ears (Image credit: IMDB)

Will Pooh and Piglet have left the forest to go on a rampage, or are their heads merely masks worn by a crazed human killer? I think we can clearly spot the outline of a human hand holding the axe in the picture below, and their heads do look decidedly mask-esque, but either way it's the stuff of nightmares. I'll be sleeping with one eye open until we get a resolution on this.

Is that a human hand? (Image credit: IMDB)

Why not try creating your own disturbing version of a beloved children's character with one of these 3D modelling software options? Or freak yourself out even more with this terrifying milk bath poster. It's certainly been a scary week.

Read more: