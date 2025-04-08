The stock market crash "looks nice in Ghibli" – we're not a serious world anymore

While the world's stock markets crash due to Donald Trump's tariffs, some are seeing the funny side by 'Ghibli'ing' the dropping stock charts.
It follows on from the Studio Ghibli meme trend that saw thousands of people convert famous photos and art to the animation style using OpenAI's image generator. This is also after McDonald's was criticised for jumping on the Ghibli trend, too.
X user djcows wrote: "The market crash looks so much nicer in Ghibli" and offered an image of the stock market's famous rend downtrend line as a charming illustrated chart against a warm, cloudy sky.
Other X users, such as YusufGurdogan joined the fun adding Ghibli ghosts to the image. While k0ncept wrote, "Doesn’t look too bad over in Super Mario World" and offered a new, presumably AI-generated version of the same toppling stock market if it were a Switch or SNES Mario game.
the market crash looks so much nicer in ghibli pic.twitter.com/wLNLfMgmJlApril 7, 2025
pic.twitter.com/Y8RxwNKvBbApril 7, 2025
Doesn’t look too bad over in Super Mario world pic.twitter.com/B3PrlCXhRHApril 7, 2025
The Ghibli-fied stock market crash made me chuckle, briefly, and then it dawned on me, we're just not a serious world anymore. This Trump tariff-induced stock market crash is causing chaos, and what's the world's reaction? Put it through a Studio Ghibli AI image generator.
Even the outcry around the original Ghibli AI memes, where artists condemned it as "A straight up heist of intellectual property", seems trivial in the face of what's happening right now.
But, you know, you've got to laugh or you may have to face the fact the world really isn't that serious anymore.
