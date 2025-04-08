The stock market crash "looks nice in Ghibli" – we're not a serious world anymore

Trump tariffs are now a Studio Ghibli AI meme trend.

While the world's stock markets crash due to Donald Trump's tariffs, some are seeing the funny side by 'Ghibli'ing' the dropping stock charts.

It follows on from the Studio Ghibli meme trend that saw thousands of people convert famous photos and art to the animation style using OpenAI's image generator. This is also after McDonald's was criticised for jumping on the Ghibli trend, too.

