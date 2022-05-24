The new Instagram logo and font are dividing the internet

Just last week, Instagram users noticed that the app icon had randomly become a lot brighter. Well, now we know why – it's all part of Instagram's biggest rebrand in years. But it seems the internet is torn over the platform's new look.

Meta-owned Instagram has revealed a new visual identity comprising of a brand new bespoke typeface, and the aforementioned brighter logo. Perhaps the most notable change is the new wordmark, now rendered in the 'Instagram Sans' typeface. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best free fonts.)

The old icon (left) vs the new one (right) (Image credit: Instagram/Future owns)

Instagram says (opens in new tab) the refresh is designed to help the platform “create more immersive and inclusive experiences.” In a blog post, the company breaks the rebrand down into three core areas:

The gradient is reimagined with "vibrant colours to make it feel illuminated and alive, and to signal moments of discovery".

The new typeface, Instagram Sans, is "designed with Instagram's heritage in mind and includes multiple global scripts."

The new layout and design system is "content-forward and celebrates creativity, simplicity and self-expression."

Instagram Sans (Image credit: Instagram)

We've already seen the tweaked icon (designed by Rose Pilkington (opens in new tab)), which appears to be blinding some users. But now we've been given a much more comprehensive look at the new brand identity. 'Instagram Sans (opens in new tab)' is a fun new typeface based around what Instagram "lovingly" calls the "squircle" – the rounded square of its logo. The typeface is also available to use in Stories and Reels.

The evolution of the Instagram wordmark (Image credit: Instagram)

But the most noticeable use of the typeface is in the brand new wordmark (above). Replacing the 'handwritten' style that's been around for as long as Instagram, the new wordmark is a much more contemporary affair – and considering how long we've had to look at the last one, I'm a fan.

A post shared by Rose Pilkington (@rosepilky) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

But over on that other social media platform, reactions are mixed. Yes, Twitter is, as Twitter does, making its feelings known about the new look, and the responses range from really loving it to really not loving it.

I hate instagram’s new font, who’s working UI/UX over thereMay 20, 2022 See more

why does instagram insist on giving us the ugliest fonts to exist. what IS that new fontMay 17, 2022 See more

okay i wasn't totally sold in the new gradient but this new instagram font is 👁️🫦👁️ https://t.co/JDT7VLvqOXMay 24, 2022 See more

And responses to the new icon have been doing the rounds for a few days now. "I'm going to have to reduce my screen brightness for that," one Twitter user complains(opens in new tab) (opens in new tab), while another adds, "New Instagram icon is way over-saturated. Gross." And lots have users have shared screen recordings of iOS seeming to struggle with the new icon – when closing the app, the icon appears to judder between the old and new design.

You can find out more about the rebrand in Meta's detailed case study. Meanwhile, if you're looking to improve your Instagram game, check out these top 10 Instagram tips for creatives.

