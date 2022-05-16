People aren't loving Instagram's bright new app icon

By published

They're blinded by the lights.

Instagram logo
The 'new' Instagram logo (Image credit: Instagram)

When a logo sits on millions of users' home screens, you can bet that not even the slightest change will go unnoticed. Instagram appears to have rolled out a slightly updated icon design – and it seems some users are, just like The Weeknd, blinded by the lights.

It looks like the Meta-owned app's new icon is essentially a brighter version of the previous design, with the vibrancy of the gradient behind the logo turned up a notch (or three). But some users – and some smartphones – aren't handling the change well. Looking for logo inspiration? Check out the best logos of all time.

Instagram app icon

Old (left) vs new (right) (Image credit: Instagram/Future owns)

"I'm going to have to reduce my screen brightness for that," one Twitter user complains, while another adds, "New Instagram icon is way over-saturated. Gross." And lots have users have shared screen recordings of iOS seeming to struggle with the new icon – when closing the app, the icon appears to judder between the old and new design.

See more
See more
See more

Indeed, while the original iteration of the gradient logo seemed hugely vibrant back in 2016, it looks positively restrained next to the new version. I shudder to think how saturated the 2028 version is going to look. 

Still, it's hardly the most dramatic – or indeed worst – new app icon we've seen in recent months. At least it doesn't resemble Hitler – looking at you, Amazon. But if you're looking for the best of the bunch, check out our list of the best iOS app icon designs.

Read more:

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Daniel Piper
Daniel Piper

Daniel Piper is Creative Bloq’s Senior News Editor. As the brand’s Apple authority, he covers all things Mac, iPhone, iPad and the rest. He also reports on the worlds of design, branding and tech. Daniel joined Future in 2020 (an eventful year, to say the least) after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more. Outside of Future, Daniel is a global poetry slam champion and has performed at festivals including Latitude, Bestival and more. He is the author of Arbitrary and Unnecessary: The Selected Works of Daniel Piper (Selected by Daniel Piper).

Related articles