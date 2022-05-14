Apple's iPhone 15 could finally get one of the most long-requested features

From more storage to improved battery life, there are some generic upgrades guaranteed to top iPhone users' wish lists every year. But one particular update has been requested for years – and while it might not come in 2022, new reports suggest it'll finally land with the iPhone 15.

Fans were disappointed early this year to learn that the iPhone 14 is unlikely to replace the standard Lightning port with USB-C.

A fan-made render of the iPhone 14 (Image credit: TT Technology on Twitter)

(1/2)My latest survey indicates that 2H23 new iPhone will abandon Lightning port and switch to USB-C port. USB-C could improve iPhone's transfer and charging speed in hardware designs, but the final spec details still depend on iOS support.May 11, 2022 See more

As spotted by MacRumors, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claims that some, or perhaps even all, of the iPhone 15 models will feature USB-C. Fans have been clamouring for the universal port to make its way to the iPhone, allowing much greater connectivity with accessories, and faster charging.

"This took six years too long," one Twitter user comments, while another adds, "Good. USB-C is the future, not to mention cars are starting to have USB-C outlets as well. Might as well jump ship for faster charging speed and transfers."

But it looks like the change won't be happening this year. According to iDropNews, the entire iPhone 14 line up is set to feature Lightning instead of USB-C. This means that most external accessories, such as cameras or hard drives, will still require a dongle to connect to the device.

Faster speeds would of course be a plus – and with the iPhone 14 rumoured to feature some whopping storage sizes, creatives should have more freedom than ever when it comes to file transfers.

The iPhone 13 Pro kept the Lightning port (Image credit: Future)

While Apple has, as TechRadar notes, been slapped with EU regulations insisting it eventually include USB-C, it seems Apple is keen to keep its garden walled for as long as possible. And with the 14 rumoured to be getting a physical size bump, creatives had better save plenty of bag space for the next generation of iPhone – or wait for the iPhone 15.

Hey, maybe Apple will surprise us with a USB-U-turn come September, but for now it sounds like the dongle dystopia is set to continue for another year. Don't fancy waiting to find out? Check out today's best iPhone 13 deals below.

