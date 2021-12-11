Apple's iPhone 14 Pro could have the one design change fans truly want

The dust has barely settled on the iPhone 13, but the rumour mill has already gone into overdrive about the next model. Due out next year, the iPhone 14 is rumoured, as usual, to feature a better camera, better battery and better storage. But new reports suggest the Pro model could have the design change fans have been asking for for years.

Long considered a blight upon the supposedly "all-screen" design of recent iPhone models, the notch – which contains the front-facing camera and Face ID tech – isn't exactly popular. But the iPhone 14 Pro could finally see it replaced with a minimal punch-hole camera. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best Apple deals available now.)

Is this what a notchless iPhone might look like? (Image credit: iClarified)

As spotted by MacRumors, Korean tech site The Elec claims that next year's high-end 'Pro' models will do away with the notch, with the 6.1 and 6.7-inch models offering an "upgraded display" complete with a tiny punch-hole camera. Face ID tech will allegedly sit under the display, rather than within this hole.

Alas, it sounds like the punch-hole camera will be limited to the two more expensive iPhones, with the standard 14 maintaining the notch. Indeed, we'd be surprised to see the thing disappear from the lineup entirely – with Apple throwing notches everywhere right now (the 2021 MacBook Pro was the latest product to get notched), the company clearly still has faith in the controversial design touch.

Google's Pixel 6 already features a punch-hole camera (Image credit: Google)

This is by no means the first time we've heard rumours of a punch-hole camera. The design was originally touted for the iPhone 13, although this clearly wasn't to be. And Apple leakers such as Jon Prosser and Ming-Chi Kuo have also recently claimed that the 14 will be the first to finally adopt the new tech. And with rivals such as Google already implementing punch-hole cameras (above), Apple might want to get on board fast in order to stay in the game.

The benefits of removing the notch are obvious, particularly for creatives. Anyone using any of the best photo editing apps will know that screen size matters – and anything that encroaches on precious pixel real estate can only be a bad thing. We have a feeling that the iPhone 14 Pro models could be extremely popular if these rumours turn out to be true.

Time will tell if Apple is indeed planning to finally nix the notch. But one thing's for sure, we can add this to the already huge pile of exciting iPhone 14 rumours and leaks. Want the best iPhone experience available right now? Check out today's best iPhone deals below, and be sure to visit our roundup of the best camera phones.

