The iPhone 14 camera already sounds sensational – but at what cost?

We've already heard a ton of rumours about the iPhone 14 camera, including that fact that it might pack the most detailed camera ever, at a whopping 48MP. And now, we might know how Apple is going to achieve it – by thinking big. Very big.

New reports suggest the iPhone 14 Pro's wide camera sensor will be 21 per cent larger than that of the iPhone 13 Pro. And – get this – it could be an enormous 57 per cent overall. With the 13 Pro's camera cutout already massive, it looks like those meme mockups depicting an iPhone rear that's all camera could finally become a reality. (Don't fancy waiting? Check out the best iPhone 13 Pro Max deals available now.)

Could memes like this soon become a reality? (Image credit: PengPhones on Twitter)

As spotted by MacRumors (opens in new tab), a new (and unverified) post on Weibo suggests the sensor will come in at 1/1.3-inches in width, a huge increase on the 1/1.65-inch sensor width of the Wide camera on the ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌.

Of course, a bigger sensor means better pictures. A 48MP camera is a huge jump from the iPhone 13 Pro's 12MP camera (only 12!), and could produce 8K video. We've already heard from Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo that the iPhone 14 could "elevate mobile phone camera photography to a new level," and now we're starting to see how. It sounds like we'd better start making space in our best camera phones roundup.

The iPhone 13 Pro already features a huge camera bump (Image credit: Apple)

Of course, a better camera can only be a good thing for mobile photographers. Unless it comes at the cost of portability. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are already pretty heavy, and those cutouts are enormous. I certainly don't want a smartphone that weighs more than my DSLR.

With the iPhone mini facing the chop, it sounds like Apple is going all-in on big phones in 2022 – and it seems that very extends to the camera bump too. If you don't like the sound of a gargantuan setup, you'll find the best deals for previous iPhone models over at our Apple deals roundup.

