Why you should update your iPhone right now

It's the feature-rich iOS updates that usually grab the headlines, like the arrival of iOS 15 with its redesigned Notification Centre. More incremental refreshes tend to slip under the radar – but here's one you should pay attention to.

iOS 15.4.1 was just pushed out by Apple, and it features two major – and timely – fixes. The first deals with the terrible battery drain that users reported after iOS 15.4 dropped. The second, more pressingly, is security-focussed. (In the market for a new iPhone? Check out the best iPhone 13 deals available now.)

The new update is essential (Image credit: Apple)

Countless iPhone users complained of battery issues when iOS 15.4 was rolled out last month, so it makes sense that Apple would hastily release a fix. But even more worrying than the poor battery is what Apple describes as a critical software update.

Catchily titled CVE-2022-22675, the security fix addresses a vulnerability in which hackers "may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges." Apple also says it is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. No surprise then, that in the update notes, Apple says iOS 15.4.1 is "recommended for all users."

Apple recommends the update for all users (Image credit: Apple)

While Apple itself is tight-lipped about the severity of the issue, according to Forbes, researcher Sean Wright says the issue is "as serious as they come". He adds, "Anything that has the ability to execute commands with kernel privileges allows an attacker to have full control over the device.”

So, if you haven't updated yet, it's safe to say doing so is a good idea. I don't know about you, but the idea of giving an attacker full control over my device is somewhat unappealing to me. And the battery fix is a plus, too. To update, all you have to do is head to Setting, General and select Software Update, where the new release should be waiting for you.

While it's never great to hear about a major security flaw, kudos to Apple for rolling out a fix so quickly. Now we can go back to poring over the many tantalising iPhone 14 rumours currently doing the rounds.

