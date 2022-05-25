I don’t think I’ve ever seen a more terrifying poster

Poster design is one of those things that always catches our eye here at Creative Bloq. Whether they're great or awful, we've covered a vast range of quirky, clever and questionable designs. But this collection of designs that were spotted around LA might be the weirdest we've ever seen.

Back in 2017, a number of odd poster designs (see below) captioned 'Bathe in my Milk' were spotted around the Californian city. The fliers feature a stone-faced woman with silver-white hair standing next to different men bathing in milk (because why not, right?). Now the posters have resurfaced online and people are hilariously reacting to the freaky designs. If you'd like to have a go at creating your very own weird posters, then why not have a go using one of the best online poster makers.

There goes my good night's sleep (Image credit: Alan Wagner )

The posters feature photos of different men (or victims) having a milk bath in a dingy old bathroom, as well bullet points outlining the terms of the spooky bath; "Offer open to men only," "Soy, almond or traditional," "use my sponge," and "I will watch you". And just when you thought it wasn't creepy enough, if you head to the Bathe in my Milk website (opens in new tab), you're greeted with even more photos of frightened-looking men in the old lady's milk bath.

But before you start panicking about whether the designs are cursed, don't worry, the posters are just part of one practical joke. All these creepy designs were created by artist and comedian Alan Wagner. According to the New York Post (opens in new tab), "Wagner came up with the bizarre idea when a beverage company asked him to create a meme that would make their drink go viral. He offered up a version of this, but it was rejected because it was too quirky. So he decided to do it himself".

I'd be scared for my life (Image credit: Bathe in my Milk/Alan Wagner)

It looks as though the milk company that rejected the idea missed a beat with Wagner's unconventional campaign, as the posters did end up going viral. Back when the posters were first spotted, many users took to Twitter to comment on the designs. One user tweeted, "I went to the Bathe in my Milk lady's website and I immediately felt like she had put an ancient curse on me," and another said, "Who is that woman? Where does she get the milk? How much does it cost? Why won't she clean her nasty bathroom?".

In fact, the milk bath lady now has her very own Twitter account where she tweets to users who have supposedly signed up to her programme. With her Twitter bio set as "Providing creamy baths since 1974," it's safe to say I'll be avoiding little miss milk bath's Twitter like the plague (I'm lactose intolerant, see?)

Are you feeling dirty? Got a large quantity of salt build-up? Stressed out after a long day of working at the bar? Well have we got good news you!! Here at https://t.co/76Bot8XjL1 it is our goal to clean the black right off of you and to make you squeaky clean. Get milked now!! pic.twitter.com/NB659V5nOgJuly 21, 2021 See more

Now since the creepy designs have resurfaced, a new wave of memes have been made about the Bathe in my Milk lady. One user on Twitter tweeted, "Anyone looking for a new horror script idea?" to which another user responded with a hilarious mock-up of an A24 movie (the studio responsible for the likes of Everything, Everywhere All at Once and Hereditary).

This is the stuff of nightmares (Image credit: @DanWritehead via Twitter/Alan Wagner)

Well, it's safe to say I won't be sleeping well tonight (or for the rest of the week). If you're needing a little bit of rest bite from the terrors of Bathe in My Milk, then make sure you check out our roundup of the very best print adverts of all time. Or if you need a helping hand to get to sleep after that, then why not have a 30-minute read of one of the best graphic design books before bed? And if that really doesn't work, then perhaps our guide to a good night's sleep will help.

