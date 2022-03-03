I think this is the trippiest movie poster I've ever seen

If you're a fan of A24 Studios, then you've probably already heard about the anticipated release of the movie Everything Everywhere All At Once (what a mouthful, hey?). The sci-fi movie is set to be released at the end of this month, but its poster seems to have gathered a lot of attention.

At first glance, the wacky poster (see below) is pretty busy, to say the least. The psychedelic design is pretty overwhelming, and it's almost hard to know where to look – but it's very apt if the title is anything to go by. Looking to create your own posters? Make sure you check out our roundup of the best online poster maker.

We're overwhelmed and mesmerised at the same time (Image credit: A24 )

The kaleidoscopic poster was designed by Taiwanese-American artist, James Jean. We love how trippy the design is, as it gives a real sense of how mind-bending the movie will be with its storyline based on parallel universes and timelines. After watching the trailer, it seems as though the poster is the perfect embodiment of all the chaos that's likely to unfold in the movie.

A24 is responsible for the likes of Midsommar and Euphoria, so have gained quite the cult following over the past few years. Fans have flocked to Twitter to comment on the upcoming release and it seems as though everyone is as excited as we are. One user asked, "Why can't all film posters be this great?" and another said, "I need this as a print".

Imagine seeing this poster and not watching the movie, can't wait for this to come out https://t.co/IdugdBX2GjMarch 1, 2022 See more

I wish all posters were as fun to look at as this https://t.co/wqwbOB0wVsMarch 1, 2022 See more

We love that the more you look at this poster, the most you see.

