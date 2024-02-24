This ingenious poster proves the enduring power of print ads

In times when video content is everywhere and much advertising involves increasingly elaborate digital stunts, we sometimes need a reminder of just how effective and memorable a clever print advert can be. Today's example is a classic.

Advertising agencies can be very deft when it comes to advertising themselves. Over on X, people are still admiring an ingeniously simple example from Lowe Lintas & Partners communicating 'take your child to work day' back in 2002 (see our pick of the best print ads for more inspiration).

Ad agencies, advertising themselves. Lowe Lintas, 2002. "Take your child to work day."

The piece was recalled on X by creative director and Kingswood & Palmerston co-founder David Moore is so simple but ticks so many of the boxes for effective print advertising. It's everyday, almost mundane in its topic but presented with a minimalism that grabs attention and draws us in. We notice the curious details of all of the button's having been pushed, and that leads us to the concise caption at the bottom left.

The work of Rebecca Peterson and writer Stephen Lundberg, the piece won a merit for Collateral Advertising / Self-Promotion at the one Show in 2002. Lowe Lintas & Partners is now Mullen Lowe.

