Check out the hilariously 'edgy' posters for Netflix's The Gentlemen

Guy Ritchie's 2019 movie The Gentlemen is finally getting a sequel – well, a Netflix series spinoff. Announcing the series release date, a collection of promotional posters have been released, teasing the series' star-studded cast.

2024 has brought us some stunning film posters, but Ritchie's slew of edgy posters may be a little on the nose in comparison with their questionable copy and brooding aesthetic. Whether or not you're a fan of the garish hyper-masculine poster design, it's undoubtedly a stylised promo that captures Ritchie's signature style.

(Image credit: Netflix)

The main promotional poster features a moody group shot of the series' main characters suited and booted in typical smart English style. The dark tones of the plush background create a gloomy backdrop, accentuated by the brightly lit foreground characters sporting stony-faced looks. The simple bold typography compliments the composition, giving the poster a straightforward style.

While the main poster is fairly inoffensive in design, the individual character posters are a little overt. With copy reading "good breed bad deeds" and "sharp suits sharper knives", there's a sense of novelty to the posters. Paired with painfully alpha male character shots, the copy serves to make the overall posters almost parody-like. While Ritchie's larger-than-life characters are a unique feature in his films, the posters almost reduce them to caricatures.

Theo JamesGiancarlo EspositoKaya ScodelarioDaniel IngsVinnie JonesJoely RichardsonThe Gentlemen, a Guy Ritchie series, premieres March 7. pic.twitter.com/DpM91i1cwVFebruary 12, 2024 See more

