Check out the hilariously 'edgy' posters for Netflix's The Gentlemen

By Natalie Fear
published

They're bordering on parody.

The Gentlemen poster
(Image credit: Netflix)

Guy Ritchie's 2019 movie The Gentlemen is finally getting a sequel – well, a Netflix series spinoff. Announcing the series release date, a collection of promotional posters have been released, teasing the series' star-studded cast.

2024 has brought us some stunning film posters, but Ritchie's slew of edgy posters may be a little on the nose in comparison with their questionable copy and brooding aesthetic. Whether or not you're a fan of the garish hyper-masculine poster design, it's undoubtedly a stylised promo that captures Ritchie's signature style. 

The Gentlemen series poster

(Image credit: Netflix)

The main promotional poster features a moody group shot of the series' main characters suited and booted in typical smart English style. The dark tones of the plush background create a gloomy backdrop, accentuated by the brightly lit foreground characters sporting stony-faced looks. The simple bold typography compliments the composition, giving the poster a straightforward style.

While the main poster is fairly inoffensive in design, the individual character posters are a little overt. With copy reading "good breed bad deeds" and "sharp suits sharper knives", there's a sense of novelty to the posters. Paired with painfully alpha male character shots, the copy serves to make the overall posters almost parody-like. While Ritchie's larger-than-life characters are a unique feature in his films, the posters almost reduce them to caricatures.

Natalie Fear
Natalie Fear
Staff Writer

Natalie is Creative Bloq's staff writer. With an eye for trending topics and a passion for internet culture, she brings you the latest in art and design news. A recent English Literature graduate, Natalie enjoys covering the lighter side of the news and brings a fresh and fun take to her articles. Outside of work (if she’s not glued to her phone), she loves all things music and enjoys singing sweet folky tunes.

