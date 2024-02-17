"Hell, yeah", fans react to X-Men '97 poster

'90s kids rejoice.

A detail from the X-Men '97 poster
(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

X-Men '97 is due to premiere in just over a month. With not much longer to go, Marvel has whet our appetite with the perfect retro poster to tease the series. And fans are excited.

Featuring the X-Men logo and illustrated character designs on a series of VHS tapes on a bookshelf, the design kindles a nostalgia for the pre-streaming, pre-DVD era of the original animated TV series, which ran from 1992 to 1997 (see our pick of the best online poster makers if you want to try your hand at making your own design).

X-Men '97 is an upcoming animated television series created by Beau DeMayo and based on Marvel Comics's famous superhero team. It's intended to follow on from where X-Men: The Animated Series left off with its dramatic cliffhanger ending involving the loss of Professor X.

Fans voiced their excitement on, er, X. "This is cleverly done I’m actually excited to see a cartoon again the old show was the best," one person commented about the poster. Others have already started giving the same treatment to other Marvel franchises.

The poster design is also a reminder of just how much our consumption of entertainment has changed in the relatively short time that has passed since the original series (and indeed since the release of the first comic book in 1963). Alas, X-Men '97 will not be released on VHS. It will be available to watch on Disney+.

Find more inspiration in our roundup of the best poster designs. You might also want to see our pick of the best movie Easter eggs.

