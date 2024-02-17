"Hell, yeah", fans react to X-Men '97 poster

X-Men '97 is due to premiere in just over a month. With not much longer to go, Marvel has whet our appetite with the perfect retro poster to tease the series. And fans are excited.

Featuring the X-Men logo and illustrated character designs on a series of VHS tapes on a bookshelf, the design kindles a nostalgia for the pre-streaming, pre-DVD era of the original animated TV series, which ran from 1992 to 1997 (see our pick of the best online poster makers if you want to try your hand at making your own design).

New episodes, new era.Marvel Animation’s #XMen97, streaming March 20 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/8ENmkv7F6BFebruary 15, 2024 See more

X-Men '97 is an upcoming animated television series created by Beau DeMayo and based on Marvel Comics's famous superhero team. It's intended to follow on from where X-Men: The Animated Series left off with its dramatic cliffhanger ending involving the loss of Professor X.

Fans voiced their excitement on, er, X. "This is cleverly done I’m actually excited to see a cartoon again the old show was the best," one person commented about the poster. Others have already started giving the same treatment to other Marvel franchises.

Now it's your turn tiger, SPIDER-MAN '98 pic.twitter.com/ZERQRd3hCtFebruary 15, 2024 See more

The poster design is also a reminder of just how much our consumption of entertainment has changed in the relatively short time that has passed since the original series (and indeed since the release of the first comic book in 1963). Alas, X-Men '97 will not be released on VHS. It will be available to watch on Disney+.

To me, my X-Men.Marvel Animation’s #XMen97, an all-new series, arrives March 20 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/1XOKLf1qOiFebruary 15, 2024 See more

