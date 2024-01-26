The new Tenet poster has restored my faith in poster design

In 2020, director Christopher Nolan released his highly anticipated movie Tenet – the problem was that nobody was there to see it. The pandemic put many of our lives on hold and cinema looked close to facing extinction, making Tenet – a movie that should've been a blockbuster hit – into a film flop.

Four years later, the movie is set for a limited cinema rerelease and to promote its return there's a brand new sleek poster design. Last year brought us some of the best (and worst) movie posters, but it seems they're only getting better as we come into the new year. I'm calling it now, 2024 is the year that we see beautiful movie poster design make a welcome return.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The stylised poster has a strong graphic feel, playing with bold geometrics and simple composition to create a poster that is powerful in its restraint. The simple colour palette of deep red and light blue creates a vivid blend of contrasting shades that converge into a shadowy purple, creating depth and mysterious visual intrigue.

The understated yet classic font complements the poster design, creating an almost retro look. With playful motifs like the repeated flipped text referencing the film's palindromic title, the poster has a considered feel that's both tasteful and not over-engineered. Compared to the old poster, the new design has a more graphic and minimalist look that stands out against the more generic design of the original.

The original Tenet poster for the 2020 release. (Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Tenet will be screening on 23 February 2024 for one week only, where fans can "Experience it on the biggest screen possible. As it was meant to be seen."