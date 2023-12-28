The best and worst movie posters of 2023

This year has seen some unforgettable movies. This summer, the world was gripped by the ‘Barbenheimer’ phenomenon, as two vastly different yet similarly big-budget films came out on the same day in July.

Then there was Disney Pixar’s Elemental, the supernatural horror Five Nights At Freddy’s, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Wes Anderson’s retro-futuristic comedy-drama Asteroid City, and cult teen comedy Bottoms.

And with so many huge movies comes myriad movie posters. Some are brilliant, others less so. Here, we’ve brought together some of our favourite (and least favourite) movie posters of 2023. What do you think?

Scream 6

(Image credit: @ScreamOfficial on Twitter/Future owns)

The latest release in the Scream series, Scream 6 was certainly well-received, but its poster might actually be one of the best things about it.

It’s something a bit different, but it’s surprisingly simple. It consists of a subway map that’s formed in such a way that it creates Ghostface’s mask, and all the of the ‘stops’ on the map are the names of victims from the entire franchise – yep, going back all the way to the first movie from 1996.

Wonka

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Lots of people are talking about Wonka right now – and the reviews have largely been positive. Yet, we aren’t so fond of the poster, and the rather wonky Photoshop that seems to have been employed in its creation.

Wonka, played by Timothee Chalamet, seems to be sitting down in the poster. But, as some social media users have pointed out, it’s clearly a photo of Chalamet sitting down – seated legs have been Photoshopped in retrospectively, and rather clumsily. It just doesn’t look quite right.

Poor Things

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

The posters for this steampunk black comedy starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo are all top-tier, and were designed by Athens-based graphic designer Vasilis Marmatakis.

He departs from the oft-used floating heads design to come up with posters that each convey the themes of Poor Things . They’re certainly unique, and show that departing from the norm can often be so effective.

The Expendables 4

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

You can tell you may not have been onto a winner with your movie poster when one of the stars themselves is actively roasting it, can’t you? That’s what rapper and actor 50 Cent did when he wasn’t too thrilled with the use of Photoshop on the cover of The Expendables 4 .

“WTF did we run out of money? Why my head look like it ain’t connected to my body. I bet they are gonna make @officialslystallone look great. SMH,” the In Da Club wordsmith quipped on Instagram. Certainly, he does look rather airbrushed – but so does Stallone in his poster – so at least he wasn’t singled out.

John Wick 4

(Image credit: Lionsgate / Ed Fairburn / Yann Couedor / Yoko Shimizu)

The main John Wick 4 poster is fairly par for the course for an action thriller, showing Keanu Reeves standing in front of the Eiffel Tower holding a gun by his side. But, the filmmakers also commissioned an ‘artist series’ of posters which are fantastically ingenious.

Take Ed Fairburn’s creation, which is hand-illustrated and takes the form of a map of Paris, yet depicts Wick’s face. Or the manga-influenced design featuring plenty of cherry blossoms designed by Yuko Shimizu – Wicks heads to the Japanese city of Osaka in the latest instalment.

Madame Web

(Image credit: Sony)

It’s safe to say that fans weren’t overly impressed with the posters for Marvel’s superhero movie Madame Web . They’re not the most exciting posters in the world, rather formulaic with the overused floating head design and a boring colour palette.

Dakota Johnson, who plays the titular character, takes centre stage in both posters but her expression doesn’t catch the eye. Overall, it’s not so much bad as just totally mediocre and forgettable.

The Killer

(Image credit: Netflix)

The premise for this movie’s poster is simple. Michael Fassbender, who plays the main character, points a gun at the poster’s viewer. Yet, the poster for The Killer – like we highlighted back in August – is handpainted, adding something different to what we might expect from a poster for an action thriller.

It was a hit across social media, too. Some commentators described it as the poster of the year – and it’s not a stretch to say it’s among the contenders.