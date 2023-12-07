New Wonka poster features some wonky Photoshop

By Daniel John
published

It's Timothée Chalamet's body – but whose are the legs?

Wonka poster
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

The reviews are in for Wonka, the Timothée Chalamet-led prequel exploring the backstory of everyone's favourite eccentric chocolate pedlar. It seems the family musical is a hit, with critics praising Chalamet's charming performance in particular. Not quite as popular is the bizarrely Photoshopped new poster for the film.

The new one-sheet shows Chalamet's Wonka appearing to be sitting down. But Twitter (sorry, X) users have pointed out that it's clearly a photo taken of him standing up, with seated legs retrospectively added. And, yeah, it's pretty hard to unsee. One of the best print ads of all time, this ain't.

Look at it with that context in mind, and poor old Timothée does begin to look very long in the torso. Or the legs look too small. One way or the other, it's all a bit (Willy) wonky.

Indeed, it seems that when today's movie posters aren't busy all looking the same, they're often littered with weird Photoshop. For some of the most egregious examples, take a look at our roundup of the worst movie posters of 2023 so far.

