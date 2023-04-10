Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny poster is a retro delight

Who do you market a new Indiana Jones film to? A new generation or those who were fans as kids in the 1980s. Well, the poster for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny seems geared to the latter, offering a delightful retro treat for any fans of the original franchise.

Now an incredible 80 years old, Harrison Ford has somehow reprised one of his most legendary roles for one final escapade. For many fans, the new poster is the perfect tribute to this much-anticipated swan song (see our favourite poster designs for more inspiration).

Just released at #StarWarsCelebration:Check out the new poster for #IndianaJones and the Dial of Destiny, in theaters on June 30. pic.twitter.com/2fu07uFnU8April 7, 2023 See more

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny catches up with our favourite all-action archaeology professor in the middle of the space race in 1969. As we can see in the trailer (below), there's intrigue, wild chases, stunts that would be impossible for even a 20-year-old and, of course, Nazis. We also get to see the deployment of some incredible de-ageing technology for flashback scenes.

But back to that poster. Yes, it's a classic "floating heads" design, but the painterly textures and earthy colours hark back to the classic posters for Raiders of the Lost Ark and the Temple of Doom. "Love how this is a throwback to the classic Indiana Jones posters," one person wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab). "The fact they kept the painting like look, makes me so happy and excited for this," someone else wrote. "Finally a good movie poster again," is another popular sentiment.

The harshest criticism we've seen is about changes made to the logo. "Can you please correct the logo?!," one person replied. "The Indy logo is iconic and this looks like the random fonts online. The spacing the shape, the shadows, all wrong."

This will be the first title in the Indiana Jones franchise not directed by Steven Spielberg nor written by George Lucas. We just have to hope that it's better than Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. We'll find out on June 30. In the meantime, if you're playing with your own floating head movie poster designs, see the best current prices on Adobe's design software below.

Read more: