Why does every movie poster design look like this?

Hilarious Twitter thread goes viral.

The posters for Spider-Man: No Way Home and Dune on a gradient background
(Image credit: Marvel/Disney/Warner Bros/Future)

If you've been on Creative Bloq before, you probably know that we love a good poster. We've covered so many different designs, but a lot of the superhero posters have seemed somewhat similar as of late – and one user on Twitter has also noticed.

One user shared a hilarious poster design template that looks very similar to a lot of the superhero and action movie posters we've seen lately. While the mock design is, well, lacking detail, it has inspired other Twitter users to reply with their favourite movie poster designs that have broken away from this template – and we are loving scrolling through. If you're feeling inspired by all this poster talk, then why not have a go at making your own? You can create your own over on one of the best online poster makers.

The basic poster design

We've all seen posters that look like this, right? (Image credit: @butterbarrr via Twitter)

The design was shared by @butterbarrr on Twitter (opens in new tab) with the caption, "Movie posters these days be like". Using a combination of Comic Sans and Paint-style artwork, the template is a hilarious take on today's poster designs. 

We suspect that the funny design is somewhat based on the posters by Drew Struzan. The artist has designed posters for the likes of Star Wars, Harry Potter and Indiana Jones, and his art has become iconic in the movie industry and now many posters follow Struzan's format (that looks a lot like @butterbarrr's hilarious design). And while Struzan's brilliant hand-painted designs have gained legendary status, today's posters just look like a worse CGI version (see above) of the famous designs. 

The post has gathered up lots of attention online and has already rounded up over 430,000 likes and 47,600 retweets on Twitter. While the original tweet was meant to poke fun at today's movie poster designs, many users responded with their favourite posters that break away from this format. We've spent the morning enjoying scrolling through people's favourite designs and appreciating dozens of brilliant posters.

If all this poster talk has left you feeling inspired and would like to have a go at creating some interesting designs, then make sure you download Photoshop and have a go. Or if you're still on the hunt for some inspo, then you'll love our roundup of the best print ads of all time. 

Amelia Bamsey
Amelia Bamsey

Amelia Bamsey is Creative Bloq’s Staff Writer. After accomplishing a first class honours degree in Popular Music and a Master’s in Song Writing, Amelia began designing posters, logos, album covers and websites for musicians. She now enjoys covering many design topics on Creative Bloq, including posters, gaming and illustration. In her free time, she relishes in the likes of art (especially the Pre-Raphaelites), photography and literature. Amelia prides herself on her unorthodox creative methods, her Animal Crossing island and her extensive music library.

