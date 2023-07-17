I could spend all day looking at Barbie vs Oppenheimer posters

By Daniel Piper
published

One ticket to Barbenheimer, please.

Barbie/Oppenheimer mashup posters
(Image credit: @shadowknightdk on Twitter)

This Friday is going to be an explosive day for film fans, with not one but two hugely anticipated releases dropping on the same day. And while both feature an all-star cast, big-name directors and a single-world title named after their protagonists, aesthetically the two July 21 movies couldn't be more different.

Yep, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are both landing on July 21, leaving cinema fans wondering just how they're going to manage a swift outfit change between screenings. The simultaneous release has also led to some pretty hilarious concepts imagining the crossover we didn't know we needed (and probably don't). They make those Barbie poster memes look positively sensible.

Doing God's work, Twitter user Shadow Knight has curated a Twitter thread (above) of the best examples – and some of them are truly, er, something. From a La la Land inspired dance-off to a Drew Struzan-style painted character collage, a few of these fictional posters would definitely be enough to coax us into the cinema – if only out of sheer curiosity.

Barbie/Oppenheimer mashup posters
(Image credit: @shadowknightdk on Twitter)

It's certainly been a good year so far for TV and movie posters, with the likes of those awesome John Wick 4 designs wowing fans. We've seen a few shockers, though – looking at you, Ant-Man 3 and My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3.

