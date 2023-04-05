The new Barbie poster is already the best meme of 2023

Unless you've been living under a plastic rock, you've probably heard that there's a new Barbie movie on the way. And since it's directed by Little Women's Greta Gerwig, it's probably, actually, going to be really good.

A new trailer and a series of character posters have just dropped for the film, due for release on 21 July – and it seems the latter are already the internet's favourite meme. It's a pretty simple concept – photo of the character, glittery background, actor's name, brief description of character, title of film. And it lends itself very well to a touch of appropriation. (Looking for more inspiration? Check out the best print ads of all time.)

A post shared by BARBIE (@barbiethemovie) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Judging by the sheer amount of character posters, it seems like everybody in the planet is in the new Barbie movie. And thanks to the easy memeability of the design, they can be. Yep, Twitter users have been busy creating Barbie-style character posters for anyone and everyone.

The new Barbie posters are something else pic.twitter.com/lMTV3kAj82April 4, 2023 See more

wow EVERYONE is in this new Barbie movie pic.twitter.com/gM6L1SaHHfApril 4, 2023 See more

new barbie cast poster just dropped pic.twitter.com/g5ULPDSb2FApril 5, 2023 See more

Indeed, at a time when the design world is preoccupied with existential questions surrounding the rise of AI, it's nice to see something so unashamedly silly and fun take over Twitter, at least for a few diverting hours. Still, it's been a good year so far for TV and movie posters, with the likes of those awesome John Wick 4 designs wowing fans. We've seen a few shockers, though – looking at you, Ant-Man 3.

