The killer new Scream 6 poster has fans guessing

The official Scream 6 poster art is out… and it's fantastic. The horror franchise continues the trend for gathering the movie's cast around a central focal point, so it's not hugely original, but this new film art poster does it with incredible impact. Oh, and there's a fan theory of a secret message hidden in the poster, can you spot it?

We've been on a rollercoaster recently when it comes to new film posters. For example, the recent Ant-Man 3 posters are a Photoshop nightmare while the John Wick 4 poster wowed fans and even managed to feature an awesome optical illusion. The new Scream 6 poster is more John Wick than MCU, thankfully.

When it dropped the Scream 6 poster saw fans go wild for this design; @thehorrorchick simply Tweeted "this poster is EVERYTHING." while other fans of the film franchise assumed it was fan-made because it was so good (see below).

This is the official poster?!? Very cool. When I saw it in another post, I assumed it was (very cool) fan art.

But let's talk about that secret message. Have you noticed only two characters on the poster are looking at the viewer? Fans are convincing themselves this suggests this is revealing who the new Ghostface is: "The killer is on this poster," wrote @storytellrwendy excitedly on Twitter. But really? A series like Scream that constantly plays with expectations wouldn't be so obvious. I'm not so sure.

This Easter Egg hunt has fans analysing where the others are looking too, suggesting this is a map of who may be murdering who, and an order to the characters' nasty demise. Again, I'm not so sure but you can follow the thread on Twitter (below).

Just wanna point out Jenna and Devyn the only ones looking directly at us in the poster… then Hayden with the absolute boldest power stance you've ever seen.. lots to consider #ScreamVI

Whether you believe the fan-hype or not, what is great about this new Scream 6 poster is not simply that the design is poster art perfection, but that it has got fans talking, looking and involved in the brand.

It feels like every new movie poster gets a bad time at the moment so I'm enjoying seeing fans love the new Scream 6 poster, and thankfully there's none of the backlash seen when the new Titanic movie poster design came out recently.

If you're interested in good movie poster design and are inspired by the Scream 6 poster, then read our feature on the four classic movie poster designs making a comeback and the tutorial 'how to design a poster: 10 pro tips'.

