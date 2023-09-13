Poor Things has this year's most artistic movie posters

By Joseph Foley
published

These make me want to see the film even more.

Poor Things posters
(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Poor Things is getting rave reviews, and not just from film critics. Its poster designs are also going down a storm among those longing for the return of a more artistic approach to movie posters.

A series of poster designs has been released for steampunk fantasy black comedy, and they feature Emma Stone with various painterly interventions. Surely a contender for our pick of the best movie posters of the year, the designs show that film posters don't have to be all floating heads.

Image 1 of 3
Poor Things posters
Vasilis Marmatakis's Poor Things movie posters (click right for more) (Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos from a screenplay by Tony McNamara, Poor Things stars Stone as a young woman who is brought back to life by a scientist and runs off on a whirlwind international adventure. The film won a Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival, and many seem to think its posters deserve an award too.

The designs are the work of Athens-based graphic designer Vasilis Marmatakis. He's been a regular collaborator of Lanthimos's designing posters for The Lobster, Dogtooth and The Favourite among others, and his work always has an intelligent but eye-catching approach.

Unlike the floating head posters many studios tend to insist on, these designs take a more impressionistic approach to communicating films' themes. And they elicit intrigue through beautiful and unique compositions rather than throwing everything on the page.

See more
See more

A post shared by Cinematologist (@cinematologist_)

A photo posted by on

Poor Things is due for release on December 8 2023. For more inspiration, see our pick of the best movie posters of all time. If you're looking to upgrade your own tools, see our pick of the best graphic design software.

