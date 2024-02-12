Fans spot strange detail in new Wicked movie poster

By Natalie Fear
published

Move over Lady Gaga, there’s a new meat dress in town.

Wicked 2024 poster
(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The poster for the upcoming movie Wicked: Part One has sparked some debate online, with some fans noting a strange similarity in the costume design. While fans of the musical will be familiar with Glinda's millennial pink dress, others pointed out that actress Ariana Grande appears to be wearing a garment that resembles layers of sliced ham. 

While this year has already brought us some stunning film posters, I have to admit that this is the first to feature a costume fit for the deli counter. Jambon dress aside, the poster is a delight for Wicked fans like myself, bringing the promise of a faithful reimagining of the classic tale. 

Wicked 2024 poster

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Wicked's first look trailer was unveiled at this weekend's Superbowl and a brand new poster soon followed. The clean, simple and effective design features protagonists Glinda and Elphaba against a jewel-toned green background, their silhouette casting a shadowy 'W'. Text at the bottom of the poster reveals the movie will be released on Thanksgiving, much to the delight of anticipating fans.

But what about the ham dress? While I was instantly drawn to the soft pink tone against the dark and moody colours of the poster, I can't say that its meaty appearance was my first thought. However, X users tend to disagree, with one asking "Why did I think this was an AI ham dress? Thought there was a weird tie-in with Thanksgiving."

I'd like to clarify that Ariana Grande is in fact not sporting a ham dress, but now that I've seen it, I can't unsee it. Thanks internet. For more movie posters, take a look at the eerie Longlegs film posters that are truly the stuff of nightmares, or for more from the big game, check out this year's weird and wonderful Super Bowl ads.

