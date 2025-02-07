How Wicked's magical VFX was made (and why a single scene was make or break)

Features
By
published

ILM's VFX supervisor reveals how Oz's world was more.

Making the VFX for Wicked; an Emerald City in a poppy field
(Image credit: ILM / Universal)

With Wicked, visual effects studio ILM memorably adds to the Oz-storytelling heritage - and has found itself in the running for an Oscar. The studio’s work for the Jon M.Chu movie (with its sequel, Wicked For Good due for release in November 2025) is rich with evocations of earlier visuals in the Oz storytelling tradition, whilst also offering striking new images and dramatic energy.

The visual language of the world of Oz, stemming from L.Frank Baum’s original novel, its sequels and its various movie adaptations, are globally recognised and have become part of a wider cultural frame of reference. The characters and worlds of Oz mean something profound to audiences.

Image 1 of 5
Making the VFX of Wicked
(Image credit: ILM / Universal)
Image 1 of 2
Making the VFX for Wicked; an air balloon in a film studio
(Image credit: ILM / Universal)
Image 1 of 4
Making the VFX of Wicked; a train station on a film set is turned into a fantasy world
(Image credit: ILM / Universal)
Image 1 of 2
Making the VFX of Wicked; a CG city is then turned into a full VFX city shot
(Image credit: ILM / Universal)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1