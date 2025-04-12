The best print ads of the 2020s so far, as picked by experts

Features
By published

Big, bold print and ballsy billboards.

UK Election 2024 – Just Vote
(Image credit: UK Government / Saatchi & Saatchi)

Although we’re only half way through the decade, the 2020s has already given rise to some highly memorable – dare I say potentially classic – print ads. Minimal branding, bold photography and playful use of form are the order of the day for these print ads, standing boldly apart from the moving images of the screens that surround us in everyday life. Some of these are arguably contenders for our best print ads roundup.

Print is certainly not dead. It’s evolving. It’s emotive and it seeks an authentic connection. It quietly demands attention and it holds value beyond a fleeting impression.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1