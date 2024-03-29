People really love the new British Airways ads

By Joseph Foley
published

But what do they actually say about the brand?

British Airways billboard ads
(Image credit: British Airways / Uncommon)

The best billboard ads need to be simple but powerful to make an impression in the brief time that people spend looking at them. That's what British Airways is aiming for in its latest campaign, dubbed 'Windows'. 

The OHH campaign comprises 11 billboard posters that each show someone looking out of a window on a BA flight. And that's all. The British Airways logo is partially visible, so we know what the brand is, but there's no other text. It's epic in its simplicity, but some are wondering what the message is.

Joseph Foley
Joseph Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

