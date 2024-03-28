UK comedian photoshops poster to hilariously sidestep censors

By Joseph Foley
published

The result is funnier than the original design.

Censorship can lead to some funny designs, even when there isn't a comedian involved. So when the person being censored is a standup comic, we could only expect an entertaining response.

Posters advertising Ed Gamble's London tour dates fell foul of Transport for London's (TfL) ban on junk food advertising because they featured a hot dog in reference to the title of the show, Hot Digitty Dog. The comedian has found a suitably ridiculous solution to allow the posters to be put up on the underground network, and it's an even better poster design than the original.

Joseph Foley
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news and features, updates buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment for creatives, from monitors to accessories and office supplies. A writer and translator, he also works as a project manager at London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives, where he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing photography, video content, graphic design and collaterals for the hospitality sector. He enjoys photography, particularly nature photography, wellness and he dances Argentine tango.

